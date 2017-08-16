More Details Emerge On 'Destiny 2' PC Beta From Bungie, Nvidia

The PC open beta for Destiny 2 will start in a few weeks, and Bungie released a new trailer and revealed more details about the event.
If you pre-ordered the game, you can start playing on August 28, while the rest of the public will have to wait until the next day to try out Destiny 2. If you have a top-of-the-line PC build, you’re able to get the best visual features during the beta, which, according to Nvidia, includes support for uncapped framerates, 4K resolution, and 21:9 monitors, among other things. You can also tweak numerous graphics settings, although a detailed list of settings was unavailable.
Unlike the console beta, which was a week-long event, you have only three days to play the PC version of Destiny 2 (four if you pre-ordered). The beta for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was supposed to end after five days, but the session was extended for “additional service testing.”
Just like its console counterparts, the PC beta features the “Homecoming” story mission, a new cooperative Strike mission, and two player-versus-player game modes in the Crucible. Before you join the action in a few weeks, make sure your computer meets the game’s hardware requirements. Additionally, be aware that some third-party apps won’t work as intended due to Bungie’s precaution against cheating exploits.
|Name
|Destiny 2
|Type
|First-person shooter
|Developer
|Bungie
|Publisher
|Activision
|Platforms
|PCPlayStation 4Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|BlizzardPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
|Release Date
|September 8, 2017 (Console)October 24, 2017 (PC)
"The real problem might come from Destiny 2 blocking EVGA Precision XOC, MSI Afterburner, Fraps, and similar tools that use overlays to display system information."
How could a passive video card management tool even remotely be involved with cheating? Bungie needs to offer a valid reason or that may be a deal breaker for me. I use GeForce Experience to record gameplay and Afterburner to monitor and record my hardware performance while gaming and occasionally spot check in an overlay my CPU and GPU temps (most importantly for Afterburner is engaging the custom fan controller profile I set for my GPU).
Or is your "fun" gained strictly from recording yourself playing the game regardless of how fun the game actually is?
Actually what is more crucial for me is the ability to actively monitor my hardware performance and temps in an overlay while under load because I have both the CPU and GPU overclocked. I can live without game recording (which I use to share with friends since you were so interested in my needs for it). But I can't live without actively being able to spot check monitor my hardware (toggling the display overlay on and off with a keyboard command).
And again, I'd like to know how MSI Afterburner's overlay can possibly contribute to cheating. Sounds to me like Bungie was too lazy to itemize and control what can and cannot be utilized and instead threw the baby out with the bathwater and banned every overlay. And I have never seen another game developer ban hardware monitoring overlays. It's just stupid.
By blocking all possible programs from interacting with the game you reduce the attack surface that others with more nefarious purposes may try to attack.
You also don't need to constantly update your detection algorithm to determine what is a legit MSI afterburner and what is an auto headshot / infinite money hack trying to disguise itself as MSI afterburner.