Check Out The PC System Requirements For 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided'

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is coming in less than two weeks, and Eidos Montréal finally has the PC hardware requirements for the upcoming game:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided RequirementsMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel i3-2100 (3.1 GHz, Sandy Bridge) or AMD equivalentIntel i7-3770K (3.5 GHz, Ivy Bridge)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480
RAM8 GB16 GB
Storage45 GB55 GB
OSWindows 7.1 SP1 (64-bit)Windows 10 (64-bit)

At first glance, it looks like another set of requirements. However, the studio pointed out that the minimum and recommended storage are different. If you’re just playing the base game, you’ll need 45 GB of space. However, it recommends that you allocate an extra 10 GB for future content. According to the Season Pass description, future content will be a combination of in-game items and “Narrative DLCs” for the price of $29.99.

Prior to release, you’ll also have the opportunity to preload a portion of the game. The session starts on August 19 at 9am PDT.

NameDeus Ex: Mankind Divided
TypeFirst-person shooter, RPG
DeveloperEidos Montreal
PublisherSquare Enix
Release DateAugust 23, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuySquare Enix Online StoreSteamAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BoredSysAdmin 11 August 2016 19:42
    and now my old mid-tier GPU is now in minimal requirements section... this is sad :( and interesting in same time as while CPU performance practically got frozen in last 5 years or so, GPU had picked up the slack and been steadily marching forward performance wise.
  • captaincharisma 11 August 2016 20:14
    funny, i am just out of the min requirements with my Radeon HD 7770 lol
  • 3ogdy 11 August 2016 21:11
    Hey, the real news here, according to the article, is Microsoft plans to release "Windows 7.1". We might see a return to decency, after the elephant excrement Windows 10 is. I wonder why they don't just call it SERVICE PACK 2.
  • Kimonajane 11 August 2016 21:11
    Well I'm out, Q9650 and a GTX560Ti.
  • Kimonajane 11 August 2016 21:13
    I'll pick it up in the bargain bin in a year or two when I get around to making my new game rig.
  • Jeff Fx 11 August 2016 21:52
    My old mid-tier GPU is the max requirement, but I plan to replace it with a modern card in the next month to improve VR.
  • lucas_7_94 11 August 2016 22:18
    16GB of RAM seems to be the gold number for gaming in this days?
  • boju 11 August 2016 22:44
    I guess these days one of the reasons as games tend to store more and more data into Vram, once that runs out buffers to system memory. If don't have enough system memory to go round, the next destination is your hdd we all know what happens then
  • Rob423 11 August 2016 23:06
    The Graphics look really nice on this game.
  • 10tacle 11 August 2016 23:48
    "Minimum Specs: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870"

    ^^Four year old GPUs now all but just about irrelevant for today's games at 1080p. Just an interesting observation that I had to go back and search my records on: when Dues Ex was originally released for the PC sixteen years ago in 2000, I had a Pentium III 750MHz CPU (overclocked to 866MHz) with 256MB PC133 RAM and a Riva TNT2 Ultra GPU (32MB VRAM).

    In any event it's just awesome how so many old favorites we all loved are being rebooted lately.
