E3 Events: Schedule Of Live Streams (Updated)

The world's biggest gaming event has begun, and several of the major players in the gaming industry have events planned. For all of you who wanted to attend the big E3 event and weren't lucky enough to get to go, don't worry because Tom's hardware is there on the ground, and we will be covering all of these events throughout the week.
For those of you who would prefer to watch the events, many of these shows will be live streamed, and we have put together a list of the major live streamed events. Below you will find a schedule with links to more information on the event in question, links to the live streams, and links to our coverage of the event. Please note that a few events do not have live stream links yet, but they will be updated before the events take place.
We'll continue to update with our coverage during the week.
Does Capcom have an event planned? The current state of that company really saddens me
Hello starscream27,
In fact Capcom does have a few live streams planned during E3. During the E3 event in fact there are hundreds of game events that are being streamed with at least two streams going at any given time. Although we could have listed all of these events, many of them are older games or single game events. I felt that listing all of them would overwhelm readers and be hard to show in a neat and organized fashion, so instead we focused on the events with multiple topics being discussed.
Are serious gamers still excited about Nintendo? I feel like I'd check it out only if they came out with something revolutionary again like the Wii controllers (but even these were seriously trumped after a couple of years with the release of Kinect). It would definitely take someone else I trust to tell me about something spectacular to get me to even look at anything Nintendo again.
I still don't know why they take the lower-level (compared to the other consoles) hardware strategy? The first Wii was able to compete especially because of the controllers, but just think if they had competitive graphics and other app functionality. Also, the whole cool-controller novelty wore off after a couple of months with most people I know. And even though the entry point for the Wii system was less, the overall cost for the hardware exceeded all other consoles when you factored in additional controllers / nunchucks.
Nintendo would truly make for a 3rd choice in the console gaming market instead of becoming the "kiddie console" if they just beefed up the graphics and offered modern-day app support (e.g. Netflix and other).
^^This. There are WiiU people still upset at Slightly Mad Studios for backing off of releasing Project Cars for it. SMS has stated they cannot get PCars to run faster than 22fps at 720p. What else do you expect from a console that has 25% of the memory of the PS4 and XBone, 50% of the shaders, and a GPU with 25% of the teraFLOPS/s performace?
One of them better showcase an HD remake of Resident Evil 2
Thank you
