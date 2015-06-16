E3 Events: Schedule Of Live Streams (Updated)

The world's biggest gaming event has begun, and several of the major players in the gaming industry have events planned. For all of you who wanted to attend the big E3 event and weren't lucky enough to get to go, don't worry because Tom's hardware is there on the ground, and we will be covering all of these events throughout the week.

For those of you who would prefer to watch the events, many of these shows will be live streamed, and we have put together a list of the major live streamed events. Below you will find a schedule with links to more information on the event in question, links to the live streams, and links to our coverage of the event. Please note that a few events do not have live stream links yet, but they will be updated before the events take place.

We'll continue to update with our coverage during the week.

Update: Please Note Square Enix E3 Conference has been rescheduled for Tuesday June 16, 10AM PT.

