Trending

E3 Events: Schedule Of Live Streams (Updated)

By E3 

The world's biggest gaming event has begun, and several of the major players in the gaming industry have events planned. For all of you who wanted to attend the big E3 event and weren't lucky enough to get to go, don't worry because Tom's hardware is there on the ground, and we will be covering all of these events throughout the week.

For those of you who would prefer to watch the events, many of these shows will be live streamed, and we have put together a list of the major live streamed events. Below you will find a schedule with links to more information on the event in question, links to the live streams, and links to our coverage of the event. Please note that a few events do not have live stream links yet, but they will be updated before the events take place.

We'll continue to update with our coverage during the week.

EventsHome PageLive StreamTom's Hardware Coverage
Bethesda E3 ShowcaseBethesdaSunday, June 14, 7PM PTBethesda Kicks Off E3 Early
Microsoft Xbox FanfestXboxMonday, June 15, 9:30AM PTMicrosoft's E3 Xbox Event
EA Press ConferenceEAMonday, June 15, 1PM PTEA Debuts Mass Effect, Need For Speed, And Sports Titles, Plus Unravel
UbisoftUbisoftMonday, June 15, 3PM PTUbisoft Announces Sequels, New Titles Galore At E3
Playstation E3 ExperiencePlaystationMonday, June 15, 6PM PTSony Announces 'The Last Guardian,' Many More New Titles At E3 Event
AMD - A New Era In PC GamingAMDTuesday, June 16, 9AM PTAMD Launches Radeon R7, R9 300 Series Graphics CardsAMD Introduces Radeon R9 Fury Series Graphics Cards With Fiji GPUs
Nintendo - Digital EventNintendoTuesday, June 16, 9AM PTNintendo Carrying Its Load Alone, Announces 14 Titles At E3 Event
Square Enix E3 ConferenceSquare EnixTuesday, June 16, 10AM PTSquare Enix Showed Many Sequels And Some New IP At E3
Nintendo - Treehouse Day 1NintendoTuesday, June 16, After Digital Event
PC Gaming Show By AMD & PCGamerPC Gaming ShowTuesday, June 16, 6PM PTE3's First Ever 'PC Gaming Show' Features Loads Of New Titles
Nintendo - Treehouse Day 2NintendoWednesday, June 17, 9:55AM PT
Nintendo - Treehouse Day 3NintendoThursday, June 18, 9:55AM PT

Update: Please Note Square Enix E3 Conference has been rescheduled for Tuesday June 16, 10AM PT.

Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @LordLao74. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • starscream27 15 June 2015 11:11
    Does Capcom have an event planned? The current state of that company really saddens me
    Reply
  • killabanks 15 June 2015 12:00
    Does Capcom have an event planned? The current state of that company really saddens me
    They are doing all right financially at least maybe you mean Konami?
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 15 June 2015 12:10
    Does Capcom have an event planned? The current state of that company really saddens me

    Hello starscream27,

    In fact Capcom does have a few live streams planned during E3. During the E3 event in fact there are hundreds of game events that are being streamed with at least two streams going at any given time. Although we could have listed all of these events, many of them are older games or single game events. I felt that listing all of them would overwhelm readers and be hard to show in a neat and organized fashion, so instead we focused on the events with multiple topics being discussed.
    Reply
  • ern88 15 June 2015 13:28
    Where is AMD's schedule time at?
    Reply
  • 10tacle 15 June 2015 14:34
    Where is AMD's schedule time at?

    "We'll continue to update with our coverage during the week."
    Reply
  • jaber2 15 June 2015 21:40
    EA stopped for me, anyone else got booted?
    Reply
  • vegettonox 15 June 2015 22:19
    Does Capcom have an event planned? The current state of that company really saddens me
    They are doing all right financially at least maybe you mean Konami?

    One of them better showcase an HD remake of Resident Evil 2

    Reply
  • starscream27 16 June 2015 05:43
    Does Capcom have an event planned? The current state of that company really saddens me

    Hello starscream27,

    In fact Capcom does have a few live streams planned during E3. During the E3 event in fact there are hundreds of game events that are being streamed with at least two streams going at any given time. Although we could have listed all of these events, many of them are older games or single game events. I felt that listing all of them would overwhelm readers and be hard to show in a neat and organized fashion, so instead we focused on the events with multiple topics being discussed.
    Does Capcom have an event planned? The current state of that company really saddens me

    Hello starscream27,

    In fact Capcom does have a few live streams planned during E3. During the E3 event in fact there are hundreds of game events that are being streamed with at least two streams going at any given time. Although we could have listed all of these events, many of them are older games or single game events. I felt that listing all of them would overwhelm readers and be hard to show in a neat and organized fashion, so instead we focused on the events with multiple topics being discussed.

    Thank you
    Reply
  • ubercake 16 June 2015 12:38
    Are serious gamers still excited about Nintendo? I feel like I'd check it out only if they came out with something revolutionary again like the Wii controllers (but even these were seriously trumped after a couple of years with the release of Kinect). It would definitely take someone else I trust to tell me about something spectacular to get me to even look at anything Nintendo again.

    I still don't know why they take the lower-level (compared to the other consoles) hardware strategy? The first Wii was able to compete especially because of the controllers, but just think if they had competitive graphics and other app functionality. Also, the whole cool-controller novelty wore off after a couple of months with most people I know. And even though the entry point for the Wii system was less, the overall cost for the hardware exceeded all other consoles when you factored in additional controllers / nunchucks.

    Nintendo would truly make for a 3rd choice in the console gaming market instead of becoming the "kiddie console" if they just beefed up the graphics and offered modern-day app support (e.g. Netflix and other).
    Reply
  • 10tacle 16 June 2015 15:26
    Are serious gamers still excited about Nintendo?

    ^^This. There are WiiU people still upset at Slightly Mad Studios for backing off of releasing Project Cars for it. SMS has stated they cannot get PCars to run faster than 22fps at 720p. What else do you expect from a console that has 25% of the memory of the PS4 and XBone, 50% of the shaders, and a GPU with 25% of the teraFLOPS/s performace?
    Reply