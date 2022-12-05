AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080

Performance leaks of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX were recently shared by @BenchLeaks on Twitter, showcasing OpenCL and Vulkan compute scores in Geekbench 5. The RDNA3 GPU showed very favorable results in the Vulkan benchmark, yielding similar performance to Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though Geekbench in general isn't the best indicator of real-world gaming performance. Still, it does support AMD's claims that the RX 7900 XTX will compete well against the Nvidia RTX 4080.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX ran a score of 179,579 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, and 228,647 points in the OpenCL benchmark. This puts the RX 7900 XTX right in line with the RTX 4080's score of 178,105 points in Vulkan, which is just 0.8% slower than the 7900 XTX. But the 7900 XTX falls behind the RTX 4080 in the OpenCL benchmark, where the RTX 4080's score of 264,482 points is 15.7% faster than the RX 7900 XTX.



The following 4080 and 4090 scores were taken from a multitude of user uploads to Geekbench 5's browser, which we then average down to one value. Unfortunately, we had to do this since Geekbench 5 does not have any official RTX 40-series compute benchmark scores available to compare against.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Model Vulkan Open CL Vulkan Perf Difference OpenCL Perf Difference RX 7900 XTX 179,579 228,647 Baseline Baseline RTX 4080 178,105 264,482 0.8% Slower 15.7% Faster RTX 4090 203,916 344,806 14% Faster 50% Faster

The RX 7900 XTX results aren't too surprising, as AMD's recent GPU architectures have rarely been able to match Nvidia's counterparts in terms of raw compute, which is what OpenCL measures. Gaming workloads on the other hand have shown competitive results from the previous RX 6000-series, and we're seeing the same trend here.



The 7900 XTX's performance characteristics in Vulkan are particularly interesting against the RTX 4080. AMD has said in the past that the 7900 XTX was not intended to fight against Nvidia's 4090, but rather face off against the Nvidia's runner-up RTX 4080 GPU. We don't know if this was AMD's intent all along, but either way, the Geekbench 5 Vulkan results we are seeing here today certainly back up that statement.

Thankfully we won't have long to wait before we'll have our own full testing results. AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT will arrive on December 13, just one week away. Stay tuned for our official reviews, and we'll see how the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT fare against Nvidia's RTX 4080 and plenty of other GPUs across a wide range of benchmarks.