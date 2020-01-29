EKWB Debuts AIO Liquid Coolers With Milky RGB Lighting

EWWB on Friday announced a new series of all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers. It's dubbed, simply, the EK-AIO, because why make things complicated when you don't have to?

The liquid cooling series comes with three main products: the EK-AIO 120 D-RGB, EK-AIO 240 D-RGB and EK-AIO 360 D-RGB. If you haven't guessed yet, the numbers in each model name represents the radiator's length and also the number of fans installed, as they're all based on 120mm fan designs.

(Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB's new AIO units feature a simple design that's closer to traditional designs than a handful of the vendor's other liquid coolers. They come with a simple and sleek radiator design and a water block and pump combo unit with some neat addressable RGB lighting.

The addressable RGB lighting uses the 3-pin 5V D-RGB header and is compatible with all major RGB ecosystems from the big motherboard manufacturers. In pictures accompanying the announcement, the RGB seems to have a slightly frosted look, giving it a milky or hazy vibe. This may makes the RGB look less jarring, but we'll have to wait to see it in person before making final judgements.

Meanwhile, you can install the water block on all mainstream CPU sockets, including LGA1151 and AMD's AM4. But for bigger sockets, such as the TR4 or sTRX4, you'll have to look elsewhere.

The pump on the unit ranges in speed from 450 RPM to 2,600 RPM and features PWM control. The PWM fans can spin at speeds between 600 and 2,500 RPM, meaning they'll be able to spin quietly when idling, or quite fast when you demand some cooling oomph from them. Maximum noise levels are said to be 38.4dBA at full speed, though chances are you'll rarely need to run them that fast if you opt for the bigger units.

(Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB will ship the units with the complete mounting kit, a tube of thermal paste and a 5-year warranty. Pricing for the 120mm EK-AIO sits at $109.79, the 240mm unit at $146.39 and the big 360mm unit at $189.09. The units are immediately available for pre-order and will ship out on February 28. Ordering now nets you a sweet 10% discount.