EKWB Selling Water Block For MSI GTX 980 Gaming 4G

If you've been sporting a GTX 980 Gaming 4G from MSI, but are aching for a water cooling upgrade, you can now turn to EKWB for a water block. The Slovenia-based water cooling component manufacturer added the EK-FC980 GTX TF5 to its arsenal.
The water block will come in two different flavors, although cooling performance for the lot should be identical. Both feature a copper block plated in nickel, which covers the GPU, VRM circuitry and memory on the top of the graphics card. Above the GPU area resides a so-called microchannel structure, which forces the fluid through a denser arrangement of fins in order to increase the heat transfer from the surface to the fluid. This particular block also has it shaped in a "split-flow" design, which forces the fluid into the center of this structure and then out the sides, after which it merges again.
One of the blocks comes with an acrylic top, which is see-through, allowing you to accent it with differently-colored fluid, while the other block is a full-cover block with an acetal top. There are also backplates available for the flip-side of the card, which will come in black plastic or nickel. Do note that because the backside of these graphics cards don't actually have any memory on them, the backplates won't help performance at all, unless, of course, you're going after aesthetic performance.
The water blocks are available immediately from EKWB for $127.75.
Try frozencpu, that's where i got mine and they currently have them in stock. :D
I'm pretty sure the cap for power still exists so it's nearly impossible to gain much benefit over a well designed air-cooled card.
As for NOISE benefit perhaps on a GTX780 but this is the GTX980 that runs pretty quiet already. Add in PUMP noise as well and it may even be louder under load and will be for sure in idle usage since the PUMP has to remain on for liquid cooling but most 970/980 cards can turn off the fans for silent operation.
Asus can have the two fans go off at low GPU temp and MSI can turn the two fans off independently one for GPU and on based upon several factors and while that's a significant advancement, it still does not approach water cooling..... people are finally beginning to associate CLCs with excessive noise levels. But this is by no means applicable to a custom water loop where you could be sitting right next to the machine and turn the system on and off and not be able to tell which condition is which if ya eyes are closed..
Here's a pair of EK WB on a pair of Asus 780 DCII's
That's 16 months old and no I haven't done the sleeving yet :)