EK Water Blocks Unveils an Elegant CPU Coolers Line

EK Water Blocks is in the midst of overhauling its product design language. The company recently introduced the sleek new EK-Vector full-cover GPU block for Nvidia’s GTX graphics cards. Now it’s preparing to release a brand new CPU water block lineup called EK-Velocity.

The EK-Velocity lineup is EKWB’s 5th generation CPU water block and the first major overhaul to the company’s CPU cooler lineup since the release of the EK-Supremacy EVO four years ago. The Velocity-series water blocks offer several significant improvements over the Supremacy EVO blocks, including improved cooling performance, better RGB lighting implementation and a wide range of customization options. The new blocks also feature an elegant modern design.

EK Water Blocks has been in the watercooling business for more than a decade, and in that time the company has learned a lot about efficient liquid cooling systems. The new CPU cooler features a redesigned iteration of EKWB’s award-winning EK Cooling Engine channel design. High performance CPU water blocks must offer a balance between the surface volume and flow rate restrictions. The previous generation of the EK Cooling Engine offered a low-restriction flow rate that supported reverse-flow configurations. EKWB said that it simplified the design of the cooling engine for the Velocity series, which provides even lower flow restriction and simplifies the maintenance process.

When EK Water Blocks entered the watercooling business, looks seemed to be an afterthought in favor of high-performance cooling. These days, PC enthusiasts demand performance and aesthetics, and EKWB is happy to oblige. The new EK-Velocity CPU blocks feature an elegant, modern design with a wide variety of customization options to please just about everyone’s tastes.

Each EK-Velocity CPU block features a reinforced mounting bracket system that should help provide even pressure from all four corners. EK Water Blocks offers the Velocity blocks with bare copper and nickel-plated copper base options. It also offers black acetal, clear acrylic and nickel-plated copper options for the top cover. Additionally, the new Velocity blocks include a new layer that sits between the base and the top, which you can get in nickel-plated copper or frosted acrylic.

EK Water Blocks also redesigned its RGB solution, which should provide a much brighter, vivid glow to your CPU block. The EK-Velocity blocks feature an internal chamber that houses an array of RGB LEDs placed around the border of the block (EKWB’s previous RBG solution featured a single LED strip on one side of the blocks).



EKWB isn’t shipping the EK-Velocity blocks until the first of October, but you can place your order now to ensure that you’re first in line. The prices range from $79.99 for the bare copper/acetal version to $109.99 for the full nickel variant. Each block is available with an Intel or AMD mounting system.