EKWB Keeps Promised Schedule (Almost), Outs Gigabyte GTX 1080 G1 Gaming Full Cover Water Block

EK Water Blocks revealed another full-cover GPU water block over the weekend. The company began taking orders for the EK-FC1080 GTX G1 blocks and will start shipping units tomorrow.

The EK-FC1080 GTX G1 is designed to fit on Gigabyte’s G1 Gaming GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 cards. The block provides active cooling for the GPU, memory and voltage regulation modules by allowing fluid to pass directly over all three areas. As with all of EKWB’s GPU blocks, the EK-FC1080 GTX G1 features the company’s low resistance split-flow cooling engine design that will let you run your loop in reverse, or with a low powered pump.

The EK-FC1080 GTX G1 is offered in two variants. You can get the block with a clear acrylic top that lets you see the fluid and the parts of the circuit board that aren't actively cooled, or you can get the block with a black Acetal top that hides the entire surface of the graphics card. Both options feature the same nickel-plated electrolytic copper base.

The end of the month is fast approaching, but we expect to see at least one more product announcement from EKWB before July. On June 9, the company established a rough timeline of product releases, which included the Asus Strix block that launched last week, the Gigabyte block that was just announced, and a block for MSI’s Gaming X 8G that were set to launch in "late-July."

Typically, EKWB announces products after the distribution channels and its own webstore have been stocked up, but the water blocks aren’t quite ready this time. EKWB said that the blocks are awaiting assembly. Orders for these blocks will start shipping tomorrow.

You can pre-order an EK-FC1080 GTX G1 Gaming water block at EK’s Webshop. Both variants are available for $131.99. You can also get it pre-filled for use with the Predator AIO cooling system for an additional $29.99. EKWB said a backplate will be available for the card at a later date.

