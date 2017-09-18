EKWB’s Rampage VI Monoblock Comes In Two Flavors, Available Next Week

EK Water Blocks announced that it’s now accepting pre-orders for two versions of the EK-FB Asus ROG R6E RGB Monoblock for ROG Rampage IV motherboards, including the Rampage VI Extreme and the Rampage VI Apex.

EKWB’s ROG Rampage VI monoblock offers direct cooling of the motherboard’s power regulation (MOSFET) module, voltage regulation modules (VRMs), and the CPU in one package. The cooler features EKWB’s EK-Supremacy EVO cooling engine, which features a high-flow, low-resistance internal design. The Rampage VI monoblock also features a new cold plate design, which EKWB engineered to ensure proper contact between the monoblock and the IHS on Intel’s Core X-series LGA-2166 processors.

EKWB traditionally offers multiple variants of its CPU block and GPU blocks, including models with clear acrylic tops, black acetal tops, and sometimes the option of a bare copper base versus a nickel-plated base. The company doesn’t usually offer options for its monoblocks, but with the release of the company’s Asus ROG Rampage IV monoblock, EKWB is breaking away from its pattern and offering two options.

EKWB offers the Asus ROG Rampage IV monoblock with either an acrylic glass top or a black Acetal top. Both versions of the monoblock feature nickel-plated electrolytic copper bases. They also both include RGB lighting, albeit in different patterns.

The clear-top version of the EK Asus ROG Rampage IV monoblock features EKWB’s monoblock RGB strip, which illuminates the entire surface of the block in a variety of colors, which you can control with Asus' Aura Sync RGB lighting system. The clear version also features a black shroud with a Rampage VI logo cut into it that lights up when the RGB strip is on. The black Acetal version of the Rampage VI monoblock also includes RGB lighting, but only the logo lights up on this version of the block.

The EK-FB Asus ROG R6E RGB Monoblock fits on two Asus ROG motherboards, including the ROG Rampage VI Extreme, and the ROG Rampage VI Apex. Both versions of the monoblock are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and the company’s worldwide network of resellers. EKWB is asking $137 for both variants. The company plans to ship the first round of blocks on September 25.