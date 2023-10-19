Emdoor Handheld Gaming PC Shown With Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPU

Intel revealed the ins and outs of its next-generation Meteor Lake processor family last month and touted that the first products using the chips will debut on December 14th. More importantly, Meteor Lake, which uses the Intel 4 process, is said to have the company’s best day-zero yields in roughly a decade. Of course, OEMs have been sampling the new processors for quite a while, and Emdoor has given us a glimpse at its Meteor Lake-powered EM-GP080MTL handheld gaming PC.

First spotted by Notebook Italia, the EM-GP080MTL uses a Meteor Lake-H processor, which will debut with “Core Ultra” branding. The first thing we noted about the specs placard for the device is that the Core Ultra processor has a TDP of 20 to 35 watts. For comparison, the Asus ROG Ally uses a Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU (10 to 25 watts), while the Valve Steam Deck tops out at around 15 watts. The CPU can be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X processor and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

(Image credit: Notebook Italia)

On the graphics side, the gaming handheld features an integrated Intel Arc Graphics 5 GPU. According to Intel, this new GPU offers twice the performance-per-watt of previous-generation Iris Xe Graphics solutions and is based on the Arc Alchemist graphics core. The Arc GPU powers an 8-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution.

As for the device itself, it looks similar to other handheld gaming PCs on the market, as it features dual thumb sticks, a directional pad, front-facing buttons, shoulder buttons and triggers. The device looks a bit chunky, but that’s expected, given the PC-grade hardware being crammed into a highly portable form factor.

In a video posted by Notebook Italia, the EM-GP080MTL is shown running God of War with a GPU frequency of 3 GHz with relative ease.

Emdoor gave no official launch date for the Emdoor EM-GP080MTL, but given the production-quality appearance of the device in the above video, we’d be shocked if it wasn’t ready to debut on or shortly after Intel’s December 14th Meteor Lake launch.