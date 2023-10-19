Emdoor Handheld Gaming PC Shown With Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPU

By Brandon Hill
published

This is the first gaming handheld that we've seen with Intel's new Core Ultra processors.

Emdoor EM-GP080MTL
(Image credit: Notebook Italia)

Intel revealed the ins and outs of its next-generation Meteor Lake processor family last month and touted that the first products using the chips will debut on December 14th. More importantly, Meteor Lake, which uses the Intel 4 process, is said to have the company’s best day-zero yields in roughly a decade. Of course, OEMs have been sampling the new processors for quite a while, and Emdoor has given us a glimpse at its Meteor Lake-powered EM-GP080MTL handheld gaming PC. 

First spotted by Notebook Italia, the EM-GP080MTL uses a Meteor Lake-H processor, which will debut with “Core Ultra” branding. The first thing we noted about the specs placard for the device is that the Core Ultra processor has a TDP of 20 to 35 watts. For comparison, the Asus ROG Ally uses a Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU (10 to 25 watts), while the Valve Steam Deck tops out at around 15 watts.  The CPU can be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X processor and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. 

Emdoor EM-GP080MTL

(Image credit: Notebook Italia)

On the graphics side, the gaming handheld features an integrated Intel Arc Graphics 5 GPU. According to Intel, this new GPU offers twice the performance-per-watt of previous-generation Iris Xe Graphics solutions and is based on the Arc Alchemist graphics core. The Arc GPU powers an 8-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution.

As for the device itself, it looks similar to other handheld gaming PCs on the market, as it features dual thumb sticks, a directional pad, front-facing buttons, shoulder buttons and triggers. The device looks a bit chunky, but that’s expected, given the PC-grade hardware being crammed into a highly portable form factor. 

In a video posted by Notebook Italia, the EM-GP080MTL is shown running God of War with a GPU frequency of 3 GHz with relative ease. 

Emdoor gave no official launch date for the Emdoor EM-GP080MTL, but given the production-quality appearance of the device in the above video, we’d be shocked if it wasn’t ready to debut on or shortly after Intel’s December 14th Meteor Lake launch.

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.

  • Order 66
    That GPU better be something to have a chance of beating the z1 extreme GPU. Given intel's history of terrible (until recently) integrated graphics I am not sure if it will beat the Z1 extreme. On the other hand, if the GPU is reaching 3Ghz, I would say it has a pretty good chance to beat it.
  • JarredWaltonGPU
    Order 66 said:
    That GPU better be something to have a chance of beating the z1 extreme GPU. Given intel's history of terrible (until recently) integrated graphics I am not sure if it will beat the Z1 extreme. On the other hand, if the GPU is reaching 3Ghz, I would say it has a pretty good chance to beat it.
    I'm more concerned about how much power it might need to consume in order to beat the Z1 Extreme. The Asus Ally and Steam Deck aren't exactly super performant parts, but they're portable, and that means battery life and power are key factors.

    I've done some testing with Steam Deck and it can run for about five hours straight while playing a lighter game like Hollow Knight. With a 42Wh battery, that means the whole device is only using around 8.4W. Now, granted, playing a 3D game the power use will shoot up a lot, but how will Meteor Lake compare?

    The Arc A380 isn't exactly a power friendly GPU, using around 85W with my test card. We're basically looking at potentially A380 performance (give or take), with shared memory, in a 20–35 watt package. That could be some seriously short battery life.
  • Order 66
    JarredWaltonGPU said:
    I'm more concerned about how much power it might need to consume in order to beat the Z1 Extreme. The Asus Ally and Steam Deck aren't exactly super performant parts, but they're portable, and that means battery life and power are key factors.

    I've done some testing with Steam Deck and it can run for about five hours straight while playing a lighter game like Hollow Knight. With a 42Wh battery, that means the whole device is only using around 8.4W. Now, granted, playing a 3D game the power use will shoot up a lot, but how will Meteor Lake compare?

    The Arc A380 isn't exactly a power friendly GPU, using around 85W with my test card. We're basically looking at potentially A380 performance (give or take), with shared memory, in a 20–35 watt package. That could be some seriously short battery life.
    As long as people temper their expectations, and know what they’re getting into, I don’t see any problem with that. I feel like people will be a lot more forgiving of the battery life if it ends up crushing the graphics performance of the z1 extreme.
