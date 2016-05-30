Enermax Debuts Four PSU Lines, New Cases And Coolers At Computex

Enermax hasn't been especially active lately in the PSU market, but that seems to be changing. The company's new Platimax DS line consists of three digital PSUs with Platinum efficiency and capacities ranging from 750W to 1 kW. The smallest member of this family has an MSRP of $195, the middle child has 850W max power and will cost $219, and the biggest brother's MSRP is $235. According to Enermax, the mass production of these units will begin around the end of September.

The Platimax DS units will utilize Enermax's patented DFR (Dust Free Rotation) technology and will be supported by an upgraded version of the ZDPMS (Zero Delay Power Monitoring System). This software suite, besides the PSU's status monitoring and the selection between single or multi +12V rails, will also allow users to adjust the voltage levels of the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails and set OCP's (Over Current Protection) trigger points.

Given the fact that all major rails can be adjusted through software, this platform looks to be fully digital. We cannot tell for sure if the 5VSB rail will be digitally controlled as well--we'll have to wait until we have a review sample in our hands.

Besides all the above, the upgraded ZDPMS also provides access to the system's real-time status such as utilization of GPU, CPU and RAM resources. Finally, all Platimax DS units are fully modular, use quality Japanese caps, and have a twister-bearing fan.

Another new line from Enermax is the Platimax DF which consists of two Platinum members with 500W and 600W capacities and $140 and $155 price tags, respectively. These units are fully modular, use Japanese electrolytic caps and twister-bearing fans, and also utilize the DFR technology. The Platimax DF units will hit the market in late June.

In the low/mid-end category Enermax's new representative is the Revolution DUO family, with three units featuring 500W ($79.99), 600W ($89.99) and 700W ($99.99) max power. The fan in these PSUs uses a DUOFlow design that implements a dual-fan structure. There is also the option for manual adjustment of the fan's speed in order to achieve higher cooling performance. Again, twister bearing fans are used here, and they're specially designed for longevity. The DUO units don't have any modular cables. They will be released to the market in late June.

The last PSU line from Enermax is the Triathlor ADV, which consists of three members with 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency certification and capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. The MSRPs are $85, $95 and $105 for the 550W, 650W and 750W models, respectively. These PSUs feature a semi-modular cabling design, Japanese electrolytic caps, and DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails--meaning that they are compatible with the C6 and C7 sleep states that Intel's Haswell CPUs introduced.

In addition, Enermax equipped the new Triathlor ADV PSUs with the Power Watch technology that provides a panel for easy wattage monitoring, informing users about the real-time energy consumption of their systems. There is no release date for these units, yet.

Fans And Cases

Besides the aforementioned PSU lines, Enermax also revealed several new fans, including the D.F Pressure, D.F Storm and D.F. Vegas models. The D.F. Pressure fans are already available, whereas the other two products will hit stores in late July.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Ostrog ADV is a new mid-tower case from Enermax that features LED lighting at the front and on the top panels. This case supports 240mm/280mm radiators and comes with two pre-installed Vegas fans that sync with the lighting strips. The Ostrog ADV is available in blue, red and green. Its MSRP is $120, and it is already available in the stores.

Steelwing

Another new case is the Steelwing, which is compatible with the micro-ATX form factor. It features a large tempered glass window and supports graphics cards up to 260mm in length. It comes in red and green, and its MSRP is $140. You can expect it around mid July.

Keep Cool

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In the cooling section, the EST-T50 AXE is Enermax's new flagship air cooler. According to its manufacturer, it uses seven patented technologies in order to support overclocked CPUs with up to 250W TDP. These technologies are:

Dust Free Rotation (DFR) technology for a self-cleaning solutionPressure Differential Flow (PDF) design to increase 15% more airflow Air Guide with a rotate-able grille for preferred airflow direction adjustmentVortex Generator Flow (VGF) increases air convection in between the finsHeat-pipe Direct Touch (HDT) improves thermal conductivity and rapidly removes the CPU hotspotsTwister Bearing technology for silent operation and longer lifespanCircular type LED fan for eye-catching effects

The EST-T50 AXE will be available in black and white; the former has an Enermax Vegas fan with a three-color LED and a thermal conductive coating in black. The white T50 cooler has a white conductive coating surface and uses a Vegas fan featuring white LED lighting.

An RGB DIY liquid cooler, Liqmax Giant, is also in the pile of announcements. This water cooling system features a LED reservoir and a pump with a digital speed display, supporting six speed modes. There is also a remote control included that allows users to change the color of the LED lights and adjust the pump's speed. Two 140mm fans equip this cooler and use LED lighting along with twister bearings, so they will last essentially forever. Besides all the above, this cooler's bundle includes a 280mm radiator, six compression fittings, three color dyes and one emulsifier. The Liqmax Giant supports both traditional soft-tubing and hard-tubing installation. Finally, its price tag is quite high at $300 bucks. It will enter production in late September.

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.