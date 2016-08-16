Trending

From Single GTX 1060 To SLI GTX 1080, Eurocom Reveals Pascal-based Laptops

Mobile Pascal is upon us, and Eurocom is throwing two contenders into the gaming laptop arena. These systems will include everything from the comparatively modest GTX 1060 to SLI GTX 1080 desktop replacements.

Targeting The Sweet Spot: Tornado F5

Potential customers looking for a system within the $1,700 price range might want to consider the Tornado F5, the more modestly equipped of Eurocom’s two Pascal systems. The Tornado F5 features up to a 6th generation (Skylake) Intel i7-6700K processor and is available in both GTX 1060 and GTX 1070 flavors. The Tornado F5 features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 matte IPS display that can be calibrated by Eurocom for an additional $74.

Demolishing Desktops: Sky X9E2

Stepping into the big leagues is the Eurocom Sky X9E2. A base model starts with a GTX 1070, but it may be upgraded to a single GTX 1080, two GTX 1070s in SLI or even two GTX 1080s in SLI. The Sky X9E2 will also include Skylake processors of up to an Intel Core i7-6700K. While the Sky X9E2’s 17.6-inch is available in FHD, its raw graphical performance is much better suited for a 4K IPS display, which is available for an additional $353. Like the Tornado F5, the Sky X9E2’s display may also be calibrated for an additional cost.

Pricing And Availability

The Sky X9E2 and Tornado F5 gaming laptops with Nvidia Pascal GPUs are available on Eurocom’s website. The Tornado F5’s base model is available for $1,666, and the Sky X9E2 is available starting at $2,499, with SLI GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 versions costing $3,241 and $4,089 respectively.

Eurocom Sky X9E2Eurocom Tornado F5
Display17.3-inch; FHD (1920x1080) or UltraHD (4K); 120Hz optional15.6-inch FHD 1920-by-1080 pixels; LCD; IPS; eDP
ChipsetIntel Z170 Express (Skylake)Intel Z170 Express (Skylake)
ProcessorSocketed desktop LGA1151 CPU, up to Intel i7-6700K, fully unlockedSocket based; LGA1151; up to 90W TDP; choice of Core i7, i5, i3 up to 6700K
Graphics CardNvidia GTX 1070, Nvidia GTX 1080, 2 x Nvidia GTX 1070 SLI, 2 x Nvidia GTX 1080 SLINvidia GTX 1060, Nvidia GTX 1070
MemoryUp to 64GB; DDR4-2133, 2400 or 2666; 4 SODIMM socketsFour 204-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR4-2400; up to 64GB
StorageUp to 6 TB with 4 drives; 2x HDD/SSD (SATA3) + 2x M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4/SATA3; RAID 0/1/5/10; supports NVMe SSDsUp to 3 physical drives: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe or SATA SSD and 1x HDD/SSD (9.5mm) SATA3 6Gb/s
BatteryUnknown8cells 83.25Wh Li-Ion; up to 120 minutes
Weight12.1lbs6.45 lbs w/ battery
Dimensions17.12 x 12.32 x 1.88 inches (WxDxH)15.6 x 10.64 x 1.59 inches (WxDxH)
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • laststop311 16 August 2016 17:06
    I really would love to see the gtx1060 replace the gtx965 in the alienware 13 with the 2560x1440 oled screen. I would probably buy that.
    Reply
  • teknomedic 16 August 2016 18:15
    I was really hoping to see 75hz 1440p gsync notebook screens. Instead we're getting 120hz 1080p gsync or 4K. Not sure how i feel about that. Still think we're one or two gens away from truly smooth with all the bells 4K gaming. For longevity of thw hardware, I feel like I'll need to stick with 120hz 1080p sadly.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 17 August 2016 08:45
    Beasts but expensive ones.
    Even the 1060 model is very expensive by todays standards.
    The 1060 is about the same as a 980 (in desktops) and a 980M laptop can be found today for around 1350 bucks.

    If a 1060 (im still skeptical about the whole "desktop gpu version but its not exactly the same as the desktop version, but it should perform as desktop version") is more expensive than a 980M laptop, then the performance increase carries with it a hefty price increase.

    We will see once the laptops actually hit the street (especially from other brands like Asus and MSI).
    Reply
  • UpTheIrons 17 August 2016 17:29
    Cats_Paw, can you tell me where you found a laptop with a 980m for $1350, cause I'd love to get one. Can't afford a 10 series with the prices they're asking
    Reply
  • The_10 02 September 2016 13:47
    This looks like a solid system, and the price is very reasonable. I'd be interested in getting some hands on exp with this.
    Reply
  • The_10 08 September 2016 22:53
    The benchmarks have just been released... WOW.

    http://www.3dmark.com/3dm11/11556701

    http://www.3dmark.com/fs/10072213

    http://www.3dmark.com/sd/4289532
    Reply