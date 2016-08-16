From Single GTX 1060 To SLI GTX 1080, Eurocom Reveals Pascal-based Laptops

Mobile Pascal is upon us, and Eurocom is throwing two contenders into the gaming laptop arena. These systems will include everything from the comparatively modest GTX 1060 to SLI GTX 1080 desktop replacements.

Targeting The Sweet Spot: Tornado F5

Potential customers looking for a system within the $1,700 price range might want to consider the Tornado F5, the more modestly equipped of Eurocom’s two Pascal systems. The Tornado F5 features up to a 6th generation (Skylake) Intel i7-6700K processor and is available in both GTX 1060 and GTX 1070 flavors. The Tornado F5 features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 matte IPS display that can be calibrated by Eurocom for an additional $74.

Demolishing Desktops: Sky X9E2

Stepping into the big leagues is the Eurocom Sky X9E2. A base model starts with a GTX 1070, but it may be upgraded to a single GTX 1080, two GTX 1070s in SLI or even two GTX 1080s in SLI. The Sky X9E2 will also include Skylake processors of up to an Intel Core i7-6700K. While the Sky X9E2’s 17.6-inch is available in FHD, its raw graphical performance is much better suited for a 4K IPS display, which is available for an additional $353. Like the Tornado F5, the Sky X9E2’s display may also be calibrated for an additional cost.

Pricing And Availability

The Sky X9E2 and Tornado F5 gaming laptops with Nvidia Pascal GPUs are available on Eurocom’s website. The Tornado F5’s base model is available for $1,666, and the Sky X9E2 is available starting at $2,499, with SLI GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 versions costing $3,241 and $4,089 respectively.