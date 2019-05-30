Eurocom Revises Sky X7C: One Laptop to Rule Them All…

Eurocom’s latest behemoth “Mobile Supercomputer” isn’t using an X-series Intel chipset, but the company still wants users to know it’s the fastest product on the market: For the Sky X7C, we’re talking support for the 8C/16T Intel Core i9-9900K, two NVMe and two 2.5” drives, and an RTX 2080, after all…

The large cooling and extra drive space required a similarly large chassis, so Eurocom selected its 17.3-inch version (based on display dimensions) with a 16.7 x 11.8 x 1.6-inch shell (418 x 295 x 39.9mm). Weighing in at a mere 8.6 pounds (3.9kg, which we assume is without certain options), it relies on at least a 330W adapter that weighs an additional 2.9 pounds: Eurocom’s special 780W ventilated AC adapter is available to those who want to avoid power throttling, and it weighs scantly more at 3.1 pounds (1.38kg).

Port Type Number Of Ports Thunderbolt 3 1 USB 3.1 C 1 USB 3.1 3 USB 2.0 1 Mini Display Port 1.3 2 HDMI 2.0 1 2-in-1 Audio Jack 1 Microphone-in 1 Line-in/out 1

The sky’s the limit when it comes to connectivity, too, with one of the unit’s two Type-C ports offering full Thunderbolt 3 capability along with two Mini DisplayPort 1.3 outputs.

When you’re dealing with a chassis this large, you might as well equip it with the best display possible. Starting off with a 9700K/RTX 2070/1080P configuration, adding a couple hundred dollars each for the 9900K/RTX 2080/4k panel and finishing the build off with a couple 2TB NVMe SSDs and a couple 8TB SATA SSDs, the $2,166 starting price quickly topped $15,000 using Eurocom’s configurator. Of course that includes the $125 fee to unlock firmware, in case you want to overclock, but it doesn’t include the power adapter upgrade. And if you think that’s pricey, the cost for upgrading to Nvidia Quadro graphics will make you weep.

The Sky X7C, along with this week’s updates, is available today at the company’s web store.