Budget EVGA B3 PSU Line Will Compete With Corsair's CX Family

EVGA's new B3 line will be the successor of the B2, and currently it's positioned between the GQ (FSP OEM) and BQ (HEC and Andyson OEMs) lines. The platform, which all B3 units use, was designed by Super Flower, although we can't know for sure in which factory those PSUs will be actually made--it could be SF's own factory, or somewhere else (eg, RSY). The efficiency is 80 PLUS Bronze for all B3 models.

The lowest member of the B3 line has 450W capacity, addressing mainstream systems, whereas the strongest one has 850W max power. The expected street prices will start from $40 for the 450 B3, with a $10 increase for every additional 100W of power until you get to the 750 B3, which will be around $75. The 850 B3 will start at $85. Those prices put the B3 line against Corsair's CX units, and the fight is expected to be tough.

The key feature of the B3 models is that they are fully modular, something uncommon for budget PSUs. The bulk caps on those units are provided by a Japanese manufacturer, and the cooling fan uses a Hydro Dynamic Bearing (HDB), which lasts much longer than a sleeve bearing. The cooling fan will be supported by an ECO mode, which will deactivate the fan under light and moderate loads in order to offer a more silent operation. The protection features include everything you can imagine, even OTP (Over Temperature Protection). Finally, the provided warranty is set at five years, which is a satisfactory period for a budget-oriented product.

The three lower members of the B3 line come with a couple of PCIe connectors, whereas the 750 B3 has four, and the 850 B3 six. None, however, has two EPS connectors; they each have just one. In our opinion, at least the 850 B3 should be equipped with a couple of EPS connectors in order to support high-end mainboards.

The 450/550/650 B3 models have 150mm depth; the 750/850 B3 units are a little larger at 160mm. We expect the B3 models to be available sometime in Q1.