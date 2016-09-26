The New EVGA 1080, 1070 GTX Hybrid Cards Are 'Cool'

EVGA released its latest GTX 1080 and 1070 graphics cards, featuring the company’s Hybrid cooling solution. These new water-cooled GPUs are both among the fastest-clocked versions of the GTX 1080 and 1070 EVGA has to offer.

The EVGA GTX 1080 Hybrid features a base clock rate of 1,721MHz with a boost rating of 1,860MHz, which are the same clock rates of the Classified and FTW edition cards. Its 10+2 power phase system isn’t as robust as the Classified edition (which has 14+3 phases), but it should allow for some respectable overclocking headroom. The EVGA GTX 1070 Hybrid matches the clock rates and phase count of the 1070 FTW--a 1,607MHz base clock and a 1,797MHz boost clock with a 10+2 power phase system. Both new Hybrid cards are fed with two 8-pin (or 6+2-pin) connectors and feature a TDP of 215W.

Further fueling the overclocking potential, the cooler for both of the new EVGA Hybrid cards is a closed-loop 120mm radiator (with an included 120mm fan) exhausting heat from the copper base, which makes contact with a dedicated memory plate (also made of copper). The 10cm radial fan exhausts ambient heat out the back of the card, and the company claimed the newly-designed Hybrids can perform at lower noise levels.

The new Hybrid shroud has an industrial look to it, similar to the other 10-series EVGA cards. User-controlled RGB lighting illuminates the logo on the top of the card (on either side of the shrouded tubing) and two light bars on the front. The backplate contributes to the cooling and gives it a finished look.

The new EVGA GTX 1080 and 1070 Hybrid cards are available now from the company’s website for $729 and $499, respectively.