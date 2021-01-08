EVGA Demos Liquid-Cooled GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Hydro Copper

Jacob Freeman, global product management director at EVGA, has published a photo of the company's upcoming liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Hydro Copper graphics card with a custom PCB design and three power connectors to enable extreme overclocking. The board promises to be one of the fastest versions of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 designed for custom-built liquid cooling systems, but the question is, when will it be widely available?

There are many companies that produce graphics cards tailored for enthusiasts who tend to overclock and therefore need an advanced cooling system. But EVGA is the only company in the world that produces K|NGP|N-branded graphics cards specifically tailored for extreme overclocking using liquid nitrogen (LN2) right out-of-box. These cards use custom printed circuit boards (PCBs) with premium components, enhanced voltage regulating modules (VRMs) and monstrous cooling systems.

EVGA's current top-of-the-range GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Hybrid Gaming is not an exception. It uses a custom 12-layer PCB with an advanced 23-phase VRM and is equipped with three eight-pin PCIe power connectors that can deliver up to 450W of clean power to the graphics card (up to 525W if the slot is counted in). It also has a header to connect Probe-IT or EVBot meter as well as a knob to between BIOS presets. On top of that, it has an OLED screen featuring a 176 x 48 resolution that can be used to monitor real-time voltages, temperatures, and clocks or just play a stylish animation.

(Image credit: EVGA)

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Hybrid Gaming comes with a 360-mm iCX3 hybrid cooling system and by default it features a GPU boost clock of 1920 MHz, up from 1700 MHz recommended by Nvidia. The cooling system can be removed and a K|NGP|N-branded LN2 pot attached, which is when the clocks of the board can be pushed to extremes courtesy to liquid nitrogen cooling.

(Image credit: EVGA)

Yet, there are those who want to have unbeatable performance of EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N edition graphics card but would like to continue using their own custom-built cooling system. These customers are awaiting EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Hydro Copper that has everything the typical version does (including the OLED screen, the BIOS switch, and the header for an EVBot) yet comes with a custom water block featuring a copper cold plate ready to be connected to a custom LCS.

EVGA has not announced specifications of the GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Hydro Copper and it remains to be seen whether it will keep 1920 MHz default boost clock of its Hybrid Gaming or will push them further. Pricing of the product is also unknown, just like its availability date.