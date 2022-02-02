EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Bundles Back in Stock at Lower Prices

Two weeks ago, Antonline spread a little bit of gaming cheer for battle-worn gamers fed up with paying way over MSRP for the GeForce RTX 30 series, which are among the best graphics cards for gaming. While Antonline's bundles still aren't ideal, as you're likely getting additional hardware and items that you don't need or want, pricing tends to come out cheaper than the going rate from scalpers on eBay.

At the lower end of the spectrum, we have the EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB, which comes bundled with a SuperNOVA 650W G5 80 Plus Gold PSU, X17 mouse, Z12 RGB keyboard and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. If you recall, this same bundle was available in January priced at $739; however, the bundle is selling today for $700.

If you want to try your hand at something more powerful, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti XC Gaming with the same bundle goes for $790 (compared to $880 just a few weeks ago). The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming has a largely identical bundle (albeit with the Z12 keyboard swapped out for a Z15) and is priced at $1,100.

As we step towards more powerful members of the family, pricing starts to tick up even higher. For example, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming bundle with a Z15 keyboard, Supernova G6 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU, XR1 Lite capture card and Xbox Game Pass subscription goes for $1,760 (down from $1,950 last month).

Finally, we come to the big dog GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra Gaming, which features the same hardware bundle above but adds in an X17 wired gaming mouse. The bundle comes with a staggering price tag of $2,560, which is down from a high of $2,715. You can see all of the available bundles here.

The downward pricing trend for these EVGA GeForce RTX 30 bundles mirrors what we see on eBay's marketplace. As we noted in our February GPU pricing index, all graphics cards, with the exception of the Radeon RX 6900 XT, saw prices fall. Antonline's bundle prices are tracking roughly in line with eBay prices for just the GPU or are coming in a little bit less. We'd consider this a small win as you can likely sell the unneeded gear to lower your out-of-pocket costs even more.

We’re still a long way from graphics cards selling at MSRP, but it’s nice to see prices tick down for those that are truly in need of a gaming upgrade.