EVGA’s Flagship RTX 3090 Ti Ampere Cards Still in Stock at MSRP

Last week, Nvidia launched the most powerful video card for gamers: the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 3090 uses a fully-enabled GA102 GPU delivering 10,752 CUDA cores and 336 Tensor cores compared to 10,496 and 328 for the vanilla RTX 3090, respectively. As expected, the RTX 3090 Ti is an absolute beast on the benchmark circuit, and it comes with an equally beastly MSRP of $1,999 compared to $1,499 for the RTX 3090.

Given that this is currently the fastest consumer graphics card on the market destined for our list of best graphics cards for gaming, you would expect pricing to be through the stratosphere with scalpers looking to take advantage of early adopters. However, EVGA is holding the line on pricing as its RTX 3090 Ti FTW Black Gaming is in stock at its MSRP of $1,999.99. If you want to step into a slightly higher-performing card (1,890MHz boost clock versus 1,860MHz), the RTX 3090 Ti FTW Gaming is in stock at $2,199.99.

Somewhat comically, EVGA is limiting customers to two each of its RTX 3090 Ti cards, but we'd imagine that gamers won't be buying multiples of these cards given their exorbitant pricing.

(Image credit: EVGA)

If you're looking to purchase a Founders Edition version of the RTX 3090 Ti, you're out of luck. Best Buy is the exclusive retailer for Nvidia's Founders Edition graphics cards and currently shows that it is out of stock (opens in new tab) for shipping. It's a similar situation over at Newegg (opens in new tab), as every single RTX 3090 Ti card (from board partners like Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, MSI) is out of stock, with prices ranging from $1,999 to $2,199.

Interestingly, EVGA has been the only major graphics card OEM that regularly keeps Ampere graphics cards in stock while its competitors have struggled. In addition to the seemingly ample supply of RTX 3090 Ti cards, it also has RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 cards in stock.

With that said, GPU prices have been on a steady decline for the past few months, which is welcome news to battle-weary gamers who have endured inflated prices for well over a year. And we heard good news from Asus last week when it said that it might slash GPU prices by up to 25 percent this month.