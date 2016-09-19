EVGA Adds SuperNOVA 850, 750 G2L To PSU Lineup

One of the most recognized and popular PSU lines is EVGA's SuperNOVA G2, which covers all market segments with capacities from 550 W to 1600 W. All G2 units manage to offer a killer performance-per-dollar ratio, so they are highly praised and recommended not only by reviewers, but also by experienced users.

EVGA's close cooperation with Super Flower, one of the best PSU manufacturers nowadays, was a key factor for its success in the tough PSU market. Corsair finally found a worthy opponent, which is beneficial for consumers because strong competition leads to better products, lower prices, and longer warranty periods. (For example, Corsair recently increased the warranty period for its high-end models from seven years to ten, in order to catch up with EVGA).

It can be difficult to improve on a successful product; you have to be extra careful that any changes to subsequent versions don't turn off otherwise happy customers. In an effort to offer improved versions of two of the most popular G2 units, EVGA released new G2L models that, in essence, are the same as the existing 750 W and 850 W G2 units but with LED lighting on the modular sockets and Super Flower's patented crystal cube connectors, although with other small changes.

Basically, the original Super Flower Leadex Gold units featured crystal cube connectors along with the LED lighting, but EVGA declined to offer such extras in the G2 line in an effort to suppress production cost. A couple of years later, after the SuperNOVA G2 line's release to the market, EVGA has added some extra bells and whistles to its most popular line in order to gain more attention.

Personally, we find those cube connectors to be more useful than the plain ones, because they can be connected in any socket and are generally easier to work with. To properly show off the LED lighting, of course, you have to install the PSU in a case with a side window. A significant advantage of the G2L units is that you have the ability to switch off the LED lighting. The same goes for the cooling fan's semi-passive operation.

The other differences between the new SuperNOVA G2L units and the old appear to be reduced dimensions (1.5 cm smaller depth) and a lower number of available connectors (for the 850 G2L unit). In case you want something more fancy for your system and you are ready to pay the significant price difference between the G2 and the G2L units, you could consider buying one of the new ones, in case of course 750 W or 850 W of max power cover your needs. Currently, the 750 G2 costs $99 on Newegg, and the G2L is $30 more. The 850 G2 is at $124, and the 850 G2L is $150.

EVGA SuperNOVA 850/750 G2L Max. DC Output 850 / 750 W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Cooling 135 mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 165 mm (D) Weight 1.7 kg Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years

Notice that the new G2L units use a slightly smaller fan compared to their G2 siblings (135mm diameter instead of 140mm). The type of bearing remains the same, though. It would be nice if EVGA upgraded the fan as well, using an FDB. We also spotted a difference in the connector quantity.

Connector Type 750 / 850 G2L 750 G2 850 G2 EPS 2x 2x 2x PCIe 6+2 Pin: 4x 6+2 Pin: 4x 6+2 Pin: 4x 6 pin: 2x SATA 9x 9x 10x Peripheral 4x 4x 4x FDD 1x 1x 1x

The 850 G2L model, according to the official specs, has the same number of EPS (2x), PCIe (4x), and peripheral (SATA: 9x, 4-pin Molex: 4x, FDD: 1x) connectors with the 750 G2L unit, whereas the 850 G2 has two more PCIe connectors than the 750 G2 and an additional SATA connector. Probably the cube connectors dictated this change in the connector quantity.

The power specification tables of both 850 and 750 G2L units follow. As you will notice, they are identical to the ones of the corresponding G2 models.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2L Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 62.4 3 0.5 Watts 120 748.8 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 750