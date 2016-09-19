Trending

EVGA Adds SuperNOVA 850, 750 G2L To PSU Lineup

EVGA's G2 products are among the most popular PSU lines in the market today. Its members feature high performance per dollar ratios, so they are highly recommended. Today, EVGA introduced two upgraded G2 units, featuring the version number G2L.

One of the most recognized and popular PSU lines is EVGA's SuperNOVA G2, which covers all market segments with capacities from 550 W to 1600 W. All G2 units manage to offer a killer performance-per-dollar ratio, so they are highly praised and recommended not only by reviewers, but also by experienced users.

EVGA's close cooperation with Super Flower, one of the best PSU manufacturers nowadays, was a key factor for its success in the tough PSU market. Corsair finally found a worthy opponent, which is beneficial for consumers because strong competition leads to better products, lower prices, and longer warranty periods. (For example, Corsair recently increased the warranty period for its high-end models from seven years to ten, in order to catch up with EVGA).

It can be difficult to improve on a successful product; you have to be extra careful that any changes to subsequent versions don't turn off otherwise happy customers. In an effort to offer improved versions of two of the most popular G2 units, EVGA released new G2L models that, in essence, are the same as the existing 750 W and 850 W G2 units but with LED lighting on the modular sockets and Super Flower's patented crystal cube connectors, although with other small changes.

Basically, the original Super Flower Leadex Gold units featured crystal cube connectors along with the LED lighting, but EVGA declined to offer such extras in the G2 line in an effort to suppress production cost. A couple of years later, after the SuperNOVA G2 line's release to the market, EVGA has added some extra bells and whistles to its most popular line in order to gain more attention.

Personally, we find those cube connectors to be more useful than the plain ones, because they can be connected in any socket and are generally easier to work with. To properly show off the LED lighting, of course, you have to install the PSU in a case with a side window. A significant advantage of the G2L units is that you have the ability to switch off the LED lighting. The same goes for the cooling fan's semi-passive operation.

The other differences between the new SuperNOVA G2L units and the old appear to be reduced dimensions (1.5 cm smaller depth) and a lower number of available connectors (for the 850 G2L unit). In case you want something more fancy for your system and you are ready to pay the significant price difference between the G2 and the G2L units, you could consider buying one of the new ones, in case of course 750 W or 850 W of max power cover your needs. Currently, the 750 G2 costs $99 on Newegg, and the G2L is $30 more. The 850 G2 is at $124, and the 850 G2L is $150.

EVGA SuperNOVA 850/750 G2L
Max. DC Output850 / 750 W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Gold
ModularYes (fully)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 50°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection
Cooling135 mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan
Semi-passive operationYes (Selectable)
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 165 mm (D)
Weight1.7 kg
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 years

Notice that the new G2L units use a slightly smaller fan compared to their G2 siblings (135mm diameter instead of 140mm). The type of bearing remains the same, though. It would be nice if EVGA upgraded the fan as well, using an FDB. We also spotted a difference in the connector quantity. 

Connector Type750 / 850 G2L750 G2850 G2
EPS2x2x2x
PCIe6+2 Pin: 4x6+2 Pin: 4x6+2 Pin: 4x 6 pin: 2x
SATA9x9x10x
Peripheral4x4x4x
FDD1x1x1x

The 850 G2L model, according to the official specs, has the same number of EPS (2x), PCIe (4x), and peripheral (SATA: 9x, 4-pin Molex: 4x, FDD: 1x) connectors with the 750 G2L unit, whereas the 850 G2 has two more PCIe connectors than the 750 G2 and an additional SATA connector. Probably the cube connectors dictated this change in the connector quantity.

The power specification tables of both 850 and 750 G2L units follow. As you will notice, they are identical to the ones of the corresponding G2 models.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2L
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242462.430.5
Watts120748.8156
Total Max. Power (W)750
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G2L
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242470.830.5
Watts120849.6156
Total Max. Power (W)850
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 19 September 2016 22:00
    More Super Flower units in the market = Undeniably good
  • Dark Lord of Tech 19 September 2016 22:13
    Thanks Aris , 850w G2L on the way!!!!!!!!!!
  • redgarl 20 September 2016 12:54
    My B2 750W just blown up my EVGA 1080 GTX FTW. They can put the warranty that they want, the Quality Assurance is subpar at best!
  • Dark Lord of Tech 20 September 2016 12:58
    These are G2 , much better units , different platform , I own 3 flawless for over 2 years.
  • FPrenholato 20 September 2016 13:33
    Well, to be honest for a second version of G2 units I was expecting more, and while any G2/G2L certainly worth the price, I wouldn't pay $ 30 more for G2L units if I was purchasing it now (I have a 750 G2).

    I would love to see more digital interfaces to PSUs like in Corsair AXi series and would pay for that if using a good, open protocol to it instead closed protocol from Corsair.
  • turkey3_scratch 20 September 2016 13:38
    I'm assuming the depth reduction is something along the lines of cutting out this useless area.
  • FPrenholato 20 September 2016 13:41
    And that's what really called my attention but it worth $ 30? Maybe for small ITX cases, but not for most users :).
  • turkey3_scratch 20 September 2016 13:42
    18622483 said:
    And that's what really called my attention but it worth $ 30? Maybe for small ITX cases, but not for most users :).

    Nobody will need a 750W or 850W power supply in an ITX case ever.
  • FPrenholato 20 September 2016 13:55
    Indeed they will not. But IMHO even for M-ATX cases, this improvements doesn't worth $ 30.
  • turkey3_scratch 20 September 2016 13:57
    What makes me sad is I'll probably see a bunch of Newegg reviews for it while this beauty, the FSP Hydro X 450, sits with no eggs http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIABP94H47003&cm_re=hydro_x-_-17-104-229-_-Product
