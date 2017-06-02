EVGA Teases Upcoming 'G3s' SFX-L PSU Line

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

During Computex 2017, EVGA revealed an upcoming PSU line called G3s, which consists of two SFX-L units based on a Super Flower platform that is still in the works.



The capacities of those units will be 650W and 750W. Besides that, there’s absolutely no other information available. Even when we asked about the release date we didn’t get a clear answer--we were merely given a rough estimation mentioning the start of 2018.

As far as we know, Super Flower has stopped every other project and fully occupied its engineers with the new SFX-L models, which should help EVGA release them as soon as possible. Corsair already has a top-notch SF series with two models, so EVGA doesn’t want to be left out of this game for long and will likely push for a short development time.



Nonetheless, creating from scratch a new small factor PSU platform isn’t easy, especially if you want to offer such high capacities along with silent and reliable operation.