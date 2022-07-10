EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard Drops to New Low Price of $14 at Amazon

The EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard is available at Amazon today for $14—its lowest price ever since launching in 2021. It has a recommended price of $49 but has been going for around $19 lately. This offer saves users 25% off the going rate and includes free shipping.

You can find the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for the same price at Newegg , however, it has a shipping price of $3. In general, this is a fairly decent gaming keyboard for under $20. It has a few notable features like macro support and RGB LEDs that are more than worth the $14 bargain. If you want to see what other peripherals are discounted right now, you can find some on our best deals on tech page as we continue to approach the Amazon Prime Day sales event.

(opens in new tab) EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $20, now $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The official specs from EVGA indicate the Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard is IP32 spill-resistant against moisture but this also adds a level of protection against dust build-up. It’s a wired keyboard, using a USB Type-A port to connect.

The EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard is a full-sized keyboard that uses membrane switches. However, the keys use Cherry MX-style stems making it possible to upgrade with custom Cherry MX compatible key caps. There are multimedia shortcut keys as well as dedicated macro keys that can be programmed with custom effects. The reporting rate can reach 1000 Hz.

The RGB support is not per-key but rather covers 5 separate zones. These RGB LEDs can also be programmed with custom effects. The purchase comes with a limited 3-year warranty from EVGA.

Visit the EVGA Z12 RGB gaming keyboard product page at Amazon for more details and checkout options. The keyboard is also available at Newegg but, again, the purchase includes a $3 shipping fee.

Be sure to check back throughout the next few days as we continue to share the best deals on tech we can find. We have pages dedicated to peripherals like the best monitor deals, prebuilt machines and best gaming PC deals, but also individual components like our best deals on SSDs and best CPU deals.