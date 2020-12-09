Fractal Design Meshify C Case is Just $69 at Newegg

As of today, you can pick up the Fractal Design Meshify C case for just $69 at Newegg. We reviewed the Fractal Design Meshify C back in 2017, where we praised the case's top/front radiators as well as its optional support for a triple fan unit. Our complaints were mainly related to interior size limitations and the hassle required to install the triple fan radiator.

Fractal Design Meshify C White: was $89, now $69 at Newegg

This version of the Meshify C case first released in March of 2018. It has a white exterior and is constructed from steel, featuring a tempered glass side panel. It's large enough to house an ITX, ATX or Micro ATX-sized motherboard.View Deal

The Fractal Design Meshify C is designed to mount power supplies to the bottom of the case as tall as 175mm. It can house a 172mm tall CPU and GPUs that measure in at 315mm.

The case has support for two 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives as well as three dedicated 2.5-inch bays. The front panel has audio ports and two USB 3.0 Type-A interfaces. Like we mentioned before, this case is known for its high airflow design. It has multiple fan slots on the top, front, rear and even bottom of the case.

