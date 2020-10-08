Fractal Design's White, No-Glass Define 7 Compact is a Minimalists Dream Case

Since I started reviewing cases, I've developed a bit of a weak spot for white cases. I already had a soft spot for minimalist designs, so when I heard that Fractal Design were dropping a white version of the Define 7 Compact, it had me all giddy. Now a few weeks later, it's here. And well -- just look at it.

From the brushed aluminum front panel to the no-frills design, the Define 7 Compact in white is as simple as a case gets, and even though there's less to see, I could stare at it all day.

Brush over my opinionated self, and the case does come with everything most builds need. Included are two fans, one 140mm spinner at the front and a 120mm unit at the rear exhaust location. You can mount up to 360 mm radiators in it, and because of the non-mesh front panel, it should be good at keeping things quiet, too. Sure, you might sacrifice thermals a little, but it's unlikely to cause an actual performance hit.

The main compartment has room for ATX motherboards and GPUs up to 341 mm long, and below it you can house PSUs up to 200 mm in size, two 2.5-inch SSDs and two 3.5-inch drives.

The Define 7 compact is priced at $100 for the 'regular version', and tempered glass will run you an extra $16. We expect this white version to hit shops soon.