Framework Laptop 16 Packs AMD CPUs and GPUs, Preorders Now Live

We first brought you news about Framework’s 16-inch laptop in March, but the company was silent on pricing and component partners. Now, the preorder phase has finally arrived for customers in the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, and Australia. The company has also revealed that the Framework Laptop 16 is powered by the latest-generation AMD Ryzen and Radeon GPUs. Not only is the Framework Laptop 16 highly customizable, but it’s also upgradeable to a level that isn’t possible with most off-the-shelf laptop designs.

Base systems come with a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor that can boost up to 5.1GHz, while top-spec machines opt for the Ryzen 9 7940HS (5.2 GHz boost). As we expect from Zen 4-based laptop CPUs, a Radeon 780M is onboard to handle graphics duties. But for those that need more graphics muscle, Framework will give customers the option to purchase a Graphics Module that slots into the Laptop 16’s expansion bay. The company says that the first Graphics Module available will be the Radeon RX 7700S with 8GB of GDDR6 and a max TGP of 100 watts. At this time, Framework is being mum on what other Graphics Module upgrades will be available in the future.

The Laptop 16 is constructed of magnesium alloy and aluminum, which results in a chassis that weighs just 5.3 pounds. That’s quite an achievement for a laptop that includes so many customization options, including the ability to easily replace the motherboard in the future (either due to damage or for generational upgrades). There’s also the support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory and dual M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs.

Other features include a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, and 500 nits brightness rating. Four speakers handle audio duties, while an 85 WHr battery is included to power all the hardware (it’s paired with a 180W GAN charger). You’ll also find USB 4 support, USB 3.2 ports, and DisplayPort connectivity along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Preorders start at $1,399 for the DIY Edition, and climb to $1,699 for the preconfigured Ryzen 7 7840HS. If you want to add the Radeon RX 7700S Graphics Module, prices start at $1,799 for the DIY Edition. You can preorder the Framework Laptop 16 here, though note that you’ll need to put down a fully refundable $100 deposit.