B-Die, B-Die! Get 16GB of B-Die For $112

Credit: G.Skill

There's nothing on earth that loves Samsung B-die memory chips more than AMD's Ryzen processors. Whether you need a memory upgrade or planning a new AMD X570 build, G.Skill's Flare X DDR4-3200 C14 16GB (2x8GB) kit is exactly what you need to maximize your performance.

While the Flare X memory kit normally goes for $124.99, you can get today for just $112.49 if you apply the "EMCTBVV32" promo code. You must be subscribed to the Newegg newsletter for the code to work, and it's only valid for the next 24 hours.