Galax Boasts of 40% Overclock for GeForce RTX 4080 World Record

Galax has taken to Twitter to boast of a new overclocking world record, achieved using one of its newest graphics cards. The Galax OC team turned their attention to the GeForce RTX 4080 and achieved a GPU clock of 3,615 MHz, which is claimed to be 40% faster than stock boost clocks. An ‘HOF’ (Hall of Fame) edition card wasn’t used for this terrific feat, as there's no such RTX 4080 SKU at this time. Instead, the OC team used a more ‘budget’ Galax RTX 4080 Serious Gamer (SG) 1-Click OC edition.

(Image credit: Galax)

The source post is sadly lacking in details, with just the headlining world record clock speed compared to the factory and Galax preset 1-Click OC setting. About a fortnight ago, Galax was in the news due to its RTX 4090 HOF rampaging through the HWBot world records tables with clocks surpassing 3.8 GHz. We assume the GeForce RTX 4080 SG was subject to the same level of extreme cooling (LN2 pot on CPU and GPU), and perhaps even the return of the skill sets of both Rauf and OGS.

Galax RTX 4090 HOF overclocking images (Image credit: Galax)

Galax currently markets four GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards: the SG and Metal Master, with both SKUs offering a normal and OC variant. The Galax RTX 4080 SG is a little more expensive than the Metal Master version, and that is likely due to its unusual cooler design.



A stock GeForce RTX 4080 SG / OC comes with a significant triple fan air cooler, so far so ordinary, but it sports an additional 102mm fan at the exhaust. Its marketing materials appear to describe the extra fan as the 1-Clip Booster 2.0. Without the additional fan the card is 66mm thick, but its addition will add maybe 20mm.

(Image credit: Galax)

Whether Galax will produce an RTX 4080 HOF may depend on the fate of this second tier card in retail. We have seen reports that suggest consumer interest in the RTX 4080 is rather weak, even during what should be one of the best periods for the card. Nvidia and partners might have to adjust prices to make this product viable. Tech scalpers may also have been burned by the contrast in enthusiasm between the RTX 4090 and 4080. When and if this happens it might rule out Galax spending time and effort creating a HOF edition.

(Image credit: Galax)

Of course the RTX 4080 is featured in our exhaustive GPU Hierachy, and you can check out our reviews if you want to learn more.