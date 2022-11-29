Galax Boasts of 40% Overclock for GeForce RTX 4080 World Record

By Mark Tyson
published

Nvidia AD103 GPU hits 3,615 MHz.

Galax RTX 4080 SG overclocking
(Image credit: Galax)

Galax has taken to Twitter to boast of a new overclocking world record, achieved using one of its newest graphics cards. The Galax OC team turned their attention to the GeForce RTX 4080 and achieved a GPU clock of 3,615 MHz, which is claimed to be 40% faster than stock boost clocks. An ‘HOF’ (Hall of Fame) edition card wasn’t used for this terrific feat, as there's no such RTX 4080 SKU at this time. Instead, the OC team used a more ‘budget’ Galax RTX 4080 Serious Gamer (SG) 1-Click OC edition.

Galax RTX 4080 SG overclocking

(Image credit: Galax)

The source post is sadly lacking in details, with just the headlining world record clock speed compared to the factory and Galax preset 1-Click OC setting. About a fortnight ago, Galax was in the news due to its RTX 4090 HOF rampaging through the HWBot world records tables with clocks surpassing 3.8 GHz. We assume the GeForce RTX 4080 SG was subject to the same level of extreme cooling (LN2 pot on CPU and GPU), and perhaps even the return of the skill sets of both Rauf and OGS.

Galax RTX 4090 HOF overclocking images (Image credit: Galax)

Galax currently markets four GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards: the SG and Metal Master, with both SKUs offering a normal and OC variant. The Galax RTX 4080 SG is a little more expensive than the Metal Master version, and that is likely due to its unusual cooler design.

A stock GeForce RTX 4080 SG / OC comes with a significant triple fan air cooler, so far so ordinary, but it sports an additional 102mm fan at the exhaust. Its marketing materials appear to describe the extra fan as the 1-Clip Booster 2.0. Without the additional fan the card is 66mm thick, but its addition will add maybe 20mm.

Galax RTX 4080 SG overclocking

(Image credit: Galax)

Whether Galax will produce an RTX 4080 HOF may depend on the fate of this second tier card in retail. We have seen reports that suggest consumer interest in the RTX 4080 is rather weak, even during what should be one of the best periods for the card. Nvidia and partners might have to adjust prices to make this product viable. Tech scalpers may also have been burned by the contrast in enthusiasm between the RTX 4090 and 4080. When and if this happens it might rule out Galax spending time and effort creating a HOF edition.

(Image credit: Galax)

Of course the RTX 4080 is featured in our exhaustive GPU Hierachy, and you can check out our reviews if you want to learn more. However, it doesn’t make it into our coveted top 13 best graphics cards for gaming in 2022 list, even though its bigger brother claims the No. 1 spot.

Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • oofdragon
    But.. can it run Crysis? Kidding, what I really want to know is: given that there's is such a HUGE performance difference between the 4090 and the 4080, can the average consumer OC this card to at least 3Ghz and play with it that way to try and justify $1200? I mean guys.. let's pitch this flop against a currently $400 RX6800 shall we? The "last" gen 6800 is able to 60fps 4K games average while the 4080 averages 90fps. Can anyone tell which is which side by side blind test at most games? We all know the answer is no. Sure.. with RT on the 4080 stomps over the 6800 , but, is there really any game besides Minecraft where RT isn't a reflections everywhere gimmick? Have you played like Fortnite with RT on? It actually looks worse with halved FPS. If I turn RT on a game that actually make good use of it like Cyberpunk I just set it to 1080p on my 4K screen, problem solved, that's basically what DLSS do anyway. Call your GF and ask her "hey babe is it set to 4K or 1080p right now? She can't tell, It doesn't matter, it never did. RTX 4080 runs Psycho 4K with DLSS2 Quality enabled at 50fps, RX 6800 Psycho 1080p with FSR at 50fps.. can you tell both side by side? Seriously, at 2m distance, 50 inch monitor, give it s try. My point is, it's a flop for $1200, period. It's the premium they charge first buyers, like the $2000 3090Ti msrp. Right now $200 plays anything 1080p, $400 plays anything 4K, RT, 120fps, you name it, just play with the settings and be happy. Now those extra $800.. hum.. Hifiman Arya, Sony Alpha 7II, S22 Ultra, a flight to the pyramids, a investment of some sort, a gift to your GF? C'mon that's not money to waste on a poor valued product that won't give you anything worth in return. The RTX 4090 actually ups the bar, but that's the card that will be priced $1200 soon enough, the RTX4080 meanwhile is nowhere worth more than $700.
    Reply
  • cirdecus
    Admin said:
    Galax coaxes an Nvidia RTX 4080 to 3,615 MHz, a 40% jump over the factory OC setting. Naturally, the achievement required extreme cooling techniques.

    Galax Boasts of 40% Overclock for GeForce RTX 4080 World Record : Read more

    I think it's great, speaks volumes for the silicon.

    The fact that the 4080 is not on the "coveted 13 best graphics cards for gaming in 2022" says more about Toms bias I think in this regard. At 1200 dollars, it has far better performance than the 6960XT which is at 1100 dollars, yet the 6950XT claims the 2 spot.
    Reply