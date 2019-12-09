Razer's Classy Huntsman Gaming Keyboard Is on Sale at its Lowest Price

(Image credit: Razer)

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication” Leonardo Da Vinci once reportedly said, and that’s something Razer’s taken to heart with its Huntsman Opto-mechanical gaming keyboard. This full-size board is having one of the best holiday tech deals right now. It debuted just under a year ago, but is now on sale from $150 down to $86.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard: was $150, now $86

This full-size keyboard comes complete with Razer’s Purple mechanical switch and a sleek RGB-filled design that really make it one of the nicest keyboards we’ve ever seen. View Deal

This keyboard leverage's Razer's Purple mechanical switches, and with the subtle, sleek and beautifully simple design of the Huntsman, it's a fantastic combination for those seeking a good gaming keyboard. In our review of the Razer Huntsman, we loved typing and gaming with it.

Switches aside, the board itself is very clean with a good-looking black, sandblasted aluminum finish. Media controls are baked into the Function keys, and as soon as you hit the Fn switch next to the bottom right Alt, all other switches drop the RGB while the media keys stay lit.

Cons? Well it is a bit noisy, especially if you live with family or friends. Additionally, unlike the Razer Huntsman Elite it doesn’t have dedicated media controls, and it has a hard-wired cable connection too, so there’s a potential vulnerability there for future fraying or breaking.

But if you like switches that produce a fantastically crisp sound, a tactile bump midway down, plus plenty of travel (3.5mm with 1.5mm actuation point), the Huntsman is a good fit.