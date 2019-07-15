Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Now $400 Off

Prime Day is here and those looking for a slim gaming laptop are in luck. The Razer Blade 15 with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU is now available for $1,099.99. That’s $500 off the MSRP and $400 off the regular price on Amazon.

In addition to the Core i7 CPU and GeForce GTX 1060 CPU, the Razer Blade 15 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage, as well as 16GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable to 32GB.

We praised the Razer Blade 15 when we reviewed a configuration of the with an Intel Core i7-8750H and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q . We loved its near bezel-less display, powerful performance and outstanding battery life. However, the laptop suffered from a cramped typing experience and an inflated price tag. If you are looking to save on an ultra-slim gaming laptop and don’t mind a small keyboard, today’s deal might be a perfect fit for you.

If you are confused about which gaming laptop to buy, check out our gaming laptop buying guide and our best gaming laptops pages for reviews, explanations and insights.

