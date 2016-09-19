Trending

Watch The Gameplay Launch Trailer For 'Gears Of War 4'

Gears of War 4 is almost here. Three weeks before the game’s launch, Microsoft and The Coalition released the game’s gameplay launch trailer to give fans another taste of what’s to come in the franchise’s latest installment.

The clip shows a brief overview of the game’s story. After the events of Gears of War 3, humanity returned to a peacetime state for 25 years. However, a new threat, called The Swarm, arrives and threatens to wreak havoc. Even though Marcus Fenix will be along for the journey, it will be his son, J.D., that will take the role of protagonist in the game. Along with his friends Kait and Del, the trio represents the next generation of the Gears franchise as they attempt to take on this latest threat to human life.

The launch of Gears of War 4 will be the first new title in the series from the studio after Microsoft bought the franchise from Epic Games in 2014. Gears of War 4 was first announced at E3 2015, and earlier this year, the studio finally revealed the game’s release date. Our most recent hands-on with the game was at PAX West, where Microsoft showed off the new Horde Mode, which is exciting, to say the least.

As a first-party title, Gears of War 4 will support the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, which means that if you buy the game on Xbox One, you get the PC version for free and vice versa. If you’re playing on the PC, you’ll need to meet the system requirements and also have the Windows 10 OS in order to play the game.

NameGears of War 4
TypeShooter, Action/Adventure
DeveloperThe Coalition
PublisherMicrosoft Studios
PlatformsPC, Xbox One
Where To BuyXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateOctober 11, 2016
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Michael Hatze 19 September 2016 19:58
    Looks very nice.
  • 19 September 2016 20:39
    Is this going to be on Steam? If not it is DOA.
  • wifiburger 19 September 2016 21:49
    wow one hot garbage game from Microsoft,
    no thank you ! keep those unsold copies Microsoft
  • megajynx 19 September 2016 22:46
    Here's to hoping this game pulls a Quantum Break.
  • 20 September 2016 12:55
    Quantum so badly failed with Windows Store that it is going to be sold now on Steam. All these Win10 exclusivity bullshit will fail, MS. will end up selling it on Steam.
  • Arbie 22 September 2016 02:08
    "Gameplay video"? What gameplay? Just worthless cinematics. But maybe not worthless - we can deduce that if the gameplay was any good they would have featured it. So...
  • Arbie 22 September 2016 02:08
