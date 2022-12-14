Get an AMD-Powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 For Only $1,099: Real Deals

Using AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, the Asus RoG Zephyrus G14 is down to only $1,099 (opens in new tab). That's one of the lowest prices I've seen for this 14-inch laptop. With its compact form and enough power to play the latest games, this is a great price for this little laptop. See our review of the Asus RoG Zephyrus G14 for more details.
If you're in the market for a large 32-inch monitor with a curved screen and a QHD resolution, then the MSI G32CQ4 for only $240 (opens in new tab) from Amazon is a pretty good deal. Using a VA panel and having an immersive 1500R curve, there is a lot of screen space for the money.
You can liven up your desk space with the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface XL RGB Prism for $34 (opens in new tab). This giant mouse pad measures 900mm x 300mm, has a cloth surface that is ideal for your peripherals sensors, and also illuminates the area with its RGB edge-lighting.
TL;DR — Today's Best Deals
Today’s best deals in detail
Asus RoG Zephyrus G14: was $1,649, now $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The RoG Zephyrus has a 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz screen that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.
MSI G32CQ4 32-inch Gaming Monitor: was $359, now $240 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This 32-inch monitor from MSI features a large VA panel with a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution that supports 165Hz when connected via DisplayPort. The G32CQ4 also sports a 1500R curve for increased immersion.
SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface XL: was $59. now $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface XL RGB Prism is a cloth-covered mouse mat that measures 900 x 300mm and covers a large portion of your desk. It's also got you covered if you want more RGB lighting in your life.
2TB Crucial P3 Plus M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $124 at Amazon was $189 (opens in new tab)
Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challender D: now $359 at Newegg was $369 (opens in new tab)
This card has 12GB of GDDR6 RAM and a max boost clock of 2,581 MHz. It comes with a free game bundle containing two games.