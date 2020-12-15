Gigabyte's Aorus 7 Laptop is $500 Off at Newegg

Intel's 11th gen processors may have launched, but if you're looking for a high power H-series machine, 10th gen is still your best option for now. That's why we're highlighting Newegg's new Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop deal. At $1,099 and featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H processor and an RTX 2060 GPU, this is one of the best deals on laptops we've found so far this holiday.

Gigabyte Aorus 7 Laptop: was $1599, now $1099 at Newegg

This 17.3-inch gaming laptop usually goes for $1599, but is available for $1099 when using the included mail-in rebate card.View Deal

The Aorus 7's screen is a 17.3-inch IPS panel, and if that's not enough for you, it also has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Meanwhile, the Aorus 7's Intel i7-10750H processor has a base operating speed of 2.6GHz and a max turbo speed of 5.0GHz.

For graphics, it's suited up with a GeForce RTX 2060, which features 6GB of GDDR6. It has 16GB of memory and can store up to 512GB on an internal SSD.

Visit the Gigabyte Aorus 7 product page at Newegg for more details and checkout options, and be sure to check back daily, as we continue to share the best deals on tech we can find throughout the holiday season.