GeForce GTX 1070, GTX 1070 Ti Clearance Sale - as Low as $285 (Updated)

Updated 12/31/18, 10:00 a.m. ET: A couple of EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti have gone on sale at B&H Video Photo.



As computer hardware retailers are clearing their Pascal stock for the new Turing graphics cards, it's the perfect occasion to pick up a graphics upgrade for your system. On this occasion, Newegg is doing a clearance sale on a couple of GeForce GTX 1070 graphics cards from reputable Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte, including some free games.





Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC 8G

Credit: Gigabyte

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC 8G is a great graphics card for a Mini-ITX PC build and for consumers with pre-built systems that lack space. The graphics card usually goes for $304.99, but you can now grab it for $284.99 after mailing in the $20 rebate card.



You may want to act quickly because stock is extremely limited, and the sale ends in five days.