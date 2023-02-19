Gigabyte Lists RTX 4070 with Different Memory Configs: Report

Gigabyte now lists as many as six different GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards models with various memory configurations on its Thai-language website, according to VideoCardz. Nvidia is rumored to formally announce its GeForce RTX 4070 in April, so Gigabyte's listings may be placeholders or even typos since actual specifications of the product may not be finalized.

A Gigabyte game bundle giveaway in Thai language now reportedly lists GeForce RTX 4070 with 10GB, 12GB, and 16GB of GDDR6X memory, including GeForce RTX 4070 Aorus Master 12GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Eagle OC 12GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC 10GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC 12GB, and GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC 16GB. We logged into the Gigabyte Thai website, but couldn't find this giveaway, but presumably it exists as a user shared it with the staff at VideoCardz.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Nvidia's vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to be based on the AD104 graphics processor with 5888 CUDA cores operating at 1920 MHz – 2475 MHz as well as a 192-bit memory bus. Given that the board has to use 16Gb (2GB) GDDR6X memory chips, the only configurations possible on a 192-bit memory interface are 12GB (using six ICs) and 24GB (using 12 ICs).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 250W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

For 10GB, an AD104-based product would have to go down to a 160-bit memory interface, which is possible, but which will lower memory bandwidth. Meanwhile, the AD104 physically does not have a 256-bit memory interface to support a 16GB configuration without using an extravagant memory organization.

For now, it looks like Gigabyte listed different versions of GeForce RTX 4070 because Nvidia either considers or considered various configurations of GeForce RTX 4070 product, including a 10GB and a 12GB verson. Meanwhile, it is impossible for an AD104-based product to support 16GB of memory with its 192-bit memory interface without using a fancy memory organization and possibly repeating the GeForce RTX 970 4GB fiasco, at least based on what we know about the AD104.

While all of GeForce RTX 4070 boards with different memory configs might join the ranks of some of the best graphics cards available, it looks like only 12GB version will make it to the market. Still, we will have to wait until later this year (possibly April) to find out.