Gigabyte's RTX 3090 Vision OC: Creative Power

The RTX 3090 is a beast of a graphics card, but it's not exactly intended to be used by gamers as it has a very high diminishing returns factor outside of creative workloads. Therefore, it's nice to see Gigabyte build a variant that isn't targeted at gamers with its RTX 3090 Vision OC (via TechPowerUp), which should pair very well with a motherboard like the Z490 Vision D or Vision G for a clean and professional appearance, despite the grunt below.

The RTX 3090 Vision OC comes with a triple-fan cooler that has white fans, clean lines and takes it easy on the RGB. As the cooler is bigger than the board's PCB, much like the Founder's Edition RTX 3090, some air can blow through the card out the top, which also has a stylish backplate. Only the Gigabyte logo on the side of the card is RGB-lit.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Power is delivered to the card through two 8-pin PCI-Express power connectors, and the card comes with two HDMI 2.1 outputs and three DisplayPort 1.4a interfaces -- though chances are you'll be limited to using a maximum of four display outputs total.

By default, the RTX 3090 is set to run at 1695 MHz, but Gigabyte is providing the RTX 3090 Vision OC with a little extra juice, pushing the core clock up to 1755 MHz. The memory runs at the factory 19.5 Gbps, though you can always decide to overclock the card a little further yourself.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

All things considered, those looking for an aftermarket RTX 3090 GPU for use with creative workloads that need the 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, the 3090 Vision OC might be worth a look -- though as with any RTX 3090 at this point, no information was provided about pricing or availability.