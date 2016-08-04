Gigabyte Introduces Radeon RX 470 G1 Gaming 4G

AMD’s second Polaris 10 GPU, the Radeon RX 470, is now available, and board partners are ready with custom engineered cards. Our RX 470 review sample is the Asus Strix OC RX 470, and Power Color already announced its Red Devil RX 470. Now, Gigabyte has joined the fray and revealed its custom RX 470 offering.

Much like the rest of Gigabyte’s G1 Gaming lineup, the Radeon RX 470 G1 Gaming 4G features a cherry-picked factory overclocked GPU. Gigabyte puts its GPUs through a rigorous sorting process called GPU Gauntlet Sorting that weeds out weak components. The sorting process searches for GPUs with the with superior power switching and thermal efficiency and reserves the best cores for Gigabyte’s G1 and Xtreme Gaming product lines. The RX 470 G1 Gaming 4G comes out of the box with a 24MHz overclock, but Gigabyte said there should be plenty of headroom to push the GPU even further.

The Radeon RX 470 G1 Gaming is equipped with an upgraded 6+1 power phase design, and Gigabyte included a single 8-pin power connector, rather than the 6-pin connector that the RX 470 specifications call for.

To keep the overclocked GPU cool, Gigabyte installed a Windforce 2X cooler with two 90mm fans onto the RX 470 G1 Gaming 4G. The two fans have the ability to stop when the graphics card isn’t under load, but when the GPU is under load, they blow cool air over three composite copper heat pipes that make direct contact with the GPU die.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 470 G1 Gaming 4G can easily be identified as a G1 Gaming card with a quick glance; Gigabyte’s entire 2016 lineup, including the GTX 1080, GTX 1070, GTX 1060, RX 480 and now the RX 470 all feature the same aesthetic design. The shroud of the heatsink is black with a number of orange accents. It also features Spectrum RGB illumination for the Gigabyte logo and fan stop light, which can both be found on the top edge of the card.

Gigabyte did not reveal the price or the release date of the Radeon RX 470 G1 Gaming 4G, but you can expect to see them on store shelves soon.