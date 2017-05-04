A Pair Of Gently Overclocked Gigabyte RX 550 GPUs Debut

Gigabyte has added the Radeon RX 550 D5 2G and Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2G to its RX 500 series video card lineup. The new RX 550 GPUs from Gigabyte are mildly overclocked from the factory, sporting core clock speeds of 1,219MHz (OC 2G) and 1,195MHz (D5 2G). These budget orientated graphics cards will feature a 128-bit bus, require no power connectors, and are both equipped with 2GB GDDR5 at 7,000MHz.

Although these cards are intended for gamers on a budget, the company didn’t skimp on cooling. These graphics cards both include versions of Gigabyte’s Windforce cooler with a patented Blade Fan design and 3D active fan functionality. The company claims an air flow improvement of 23% over traditional fans due to the 3D stripe curve on the fan surface. The semi-passive feature, coupled with 3D active fan functionality, allows the fans to remain off at lower temperatures and spin only when the GPU is under heavy load. Both cards feature Gigabyte’s Ultra Durable construction, which includes solid capacitors and metals chokes.

As with most Radeon 500 series cards, Gigabyte's Radeon-based video cards also support bridgeless CrossFire, FreeSync, and Eyefinity. Gigabyte also bundles the Aorus Graphics Engine software utility with both cards, giving end users one-click overclocking as well as the ability to control clock speeds, voltage, power target, and fan profiles.

The Radeon RX 550 D5 2G and the Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2G are available now from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, for $80 and $90, respectively.

