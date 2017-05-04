Trending

A Pair Of Gently Overclocked Gigabyte RX 550 GPUs Debut

Gigabyte has added the Radeon RX 550 D5 2G and Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2G to its RX 500 series video card lineup. The new RX 550 GPUs from Gigabyte are mildly overclocked from the factory, sporting core clock speeds of 1,219MHz (OC 2G) and 1,195MHz (D5 2G). These budget orientated graphics cards will feature a 128-bit bus, require no power connectors, and are both equipped with 2GB GDDR5 at 7,000MHz.

Although these cards are intended for gamers on a budget, the company didn’t skimp on cooling. These graphics cards both include versions of Gigabyte’s Windforce cooler with a patented Blade Fan design and 3D active fan functionality. The company claims an air flow improvement of 23% over traditional fans due to the 3D stripe curve on the fan surface. The semi-passive feature, coupled with 3D active fan functionality, allows the fans to remain off at lower temperatures and spin only when the GPU is under heavy load. Both cards feature Gigabyte’s Ultra Durable construction, which includes solid capacitors and metals chokes.

As with most Radeon 500 series cards, Gigabyte's Radeon-based video cards also support bridgeless CrossFire, FreeSync, and Eyefinity. Gigabyte also bundles the Aorus Graphics Engine software utility with both cards, giving end users one-click overclocking as well as the ability to control clock speeds, voltage, power target, and fan profiles.

The Radeon RX 550 D5 2G and the Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2G are available now from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, for $80 and $90, respectively.

 

Gigabyte Radeon RX 550 D5 2GGigabyte Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2G
Clock SpeedOC Mode: 1,195 MHz Gaming Mode: 1,183 MHz OC Mode: 1,219 MHz Gaming Mode: 1,206 MHz
Memory Clock7,000MHz
Memory Bus128 bit
Memory TypeGDDR5
Memory Size2GB
Direct X12
Open GL4.5
PCB FormATX
I/ODual-Link DVI-D x1HDMI x1Display Port x1
Multi-view3
PowerRequirement400W
Price$80$90
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mohit9206 04 May 2017 08:07
    These would have been god value at $70.
    Reply
  • Ross_30 04 May 2017 11:03
    hmmm GB locked? Not my drift!
    Reply
  • bak0n 04 May 2017 17:27
    Dual slot for a card designed for 720p...
    Reply
  • Danomann 04 May 2017 20:30
    Looks good to me for that price
    Reply
  • Glen_16 07 May 2017 21:56
    Airestech@outlookcom I guess you would have been happy that 3 months ago you could have bought the stock for $4 in that range there's prophet taking right now Tom's always been a Intel provider. There's not one that's ryzen.
    Reply