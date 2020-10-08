Gigabyte Teases Aorus RTX 30-Series Master & Xtreme GPUs with Six Display Outputs

Slowly but surely, Nvidia's AIBs are coming out with new board designs, and the latest to rear its head is Gigabyte. It's coming out with a handful of new Aorus-branded cards, among which are the RTX 3080 Master, RTX 3080 Xtreme, RTX 3090 Master, and the RTX 3090 Xtreme.
These cards are all slightly different from one another, but there's one thing they have in common: a whopping six display outputs -- three HDMI 2.1 connectors, and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. But there's a catch: you can only use four at a time, so the only benefit here is that you won't need to use adapters if your displays don't match up.
The GPUs also come with so-called 'Max-Covered Cooling', which is essentially Gigabyte for big, beefy coolers. They use a vapor chamber, 7 heatpipes, two 100mm fans and one 115mm spinner, and will occupy what looks like four expansion slots -- so you better not plan on running these in SLI.
Despite their good looks, vertical-mounts may also prove challenging in many cases, so you'll be best off with a vertical mount that sits in the original expansion slots, rather than one that's in a 7+2 configuration where the fans end up too close to the side panel, constricting airflow.
The coolers also come with RGB lighting on the faceplate that looks quite good if you ask me, and there is an LCD screen on the side to monitor temperatures.
Specs in the table below:
|3090 XTREME
|3090 Master
|3080 Xtreme
|3080 Master
|GPU
|GeForce RTX™ 3090
|GeForce RTX™ 3090
|GeForce RTX™ 3080
|GeForce RTX™ 3080
|CUDA Cores
|10496
|10496
|8704
|8704
|GPU Clock
|TBD
|1785 MHz
|1905 MHz
|1845 MHz
|Memory
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Clock
|19500 MHz
|19500 MHz
|19000 MHz
|19000 MHz
No word on pricing or availability as of yet.