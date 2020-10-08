Gigabyte Teases Aorus RTX 30-Series Master & Xtreme GPUs with Six Display Outputs

Slowly but surely, Nvidia's AIBs are coming out with new board designs, and the latest to rear its head is Gigabyte. It's coming out with a handful of new Aorus-branded cards, among which are the RTX 3080 Master, RTX 3080 Xtreme, RTX 3090 Master, and the RTX 3090 Xtreme.

These cards are all slightly different from one another, but there's one thing they have in common: a whopping six display outputs -- three HDMI 2.1 connectors, and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. But there's a catch: you can only use four at a time, so the only benefit here is that you won't need to use adapters if your displays don't match up.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The GPUs also come with so-called 'Max-Covered Cooling', which is essentially Gigabyte for big, beefy coolers. They use a vapor chamber, 7 heatpipes, two 100mm fans and one 115mm spinner, and will occupy what looks like four expansion slots -- so you better not plan on running these in SLI.

Despite their good looks, vertical-mounts may also prove challenging in many cases, so you'll be best off with a vertical mount that sits in the original expansion slots, rather than one that's in a 7+2 configuration where the fans end up too close to the side panel, constricting airflow.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The coolers also come with RGB lighting on the faceplate that looks quite good if you ask me, and there is an LCD screen on the side to monitor temperatures.

Specs in the table below:

3090 XTREME 3090 Master 3080 Xtreme 3080 Master GPU GeForce RTX™ 3090 GeForce RTX™ 3090 GeForce RTX™ 3080 GeForce RTX™ 3080 CUDA Cores 1‎0496 1‎0496 8704 8704 GPU Clock TBD 1785 MHz 1905 MHz 1845 MHz Memory 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Clock 1‎9500 MHz 1‎9500 MHz 19000 MHz 19000 MHz

No word on pricing or availability as of yet.