Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Tachyon Motherboard Lands Overseas at $600

Gigabyte's Z590 Aorus Tachyon has yet to debut in the U.S. market, but the overclocking-oriented motherboard has already emerged at overseas stores. Tto Austrian retailers, (as spotted via momomo_us), have listed the Z590 Aorus Tachyon for €509 (~$612.59).

Deducting the 20% VAT rate would bring the price down to $510.49, which is around the pricing that we can expect in the U.S. market.

Gigabyte hasn't uploaded the product page for the Z590 Aorus Tachyon, so a bit of mystery still engulfs the motherboard. Built with overclocking in mind, the Z590 Aorus Tachyon flaunts an overpowered 12+1-phase power delivery subsystem. Gigabyte has confirmed that each phase offer up to 100A, bringing the total power delivery to a whopping 1,300A. The design in addition to the twin 8-pin EPS power connectors will feed even the most power-hungry Intel Rocket Lake-S processors, including the flagship Core i9-11900K.

Adhering to the E-ATX form factor, the Z590 Aorus Tachyon has more than enough landscape to accommodate the tools needed to help elite overclockers break world records. There's an array of buttons and switches to directly modify the installed processor's operating frequencies, as well as voltage readouts to get precise measurements.

The Z590 Aorus Tachyon, like other offerings seeking to compete with the best motherboards for overclockers, only comes equipped with two DDR4 RAM slots. However, the slots are placed as close as possible to the CPU socket, allowing for minimum signal noise and interference. This should allow overclockers to hit higher memory frequencies.

The available storage options on the Z590 Aorus Tachyon include six SATA III ports and one or two M.2 ports. We're unsure about the latter because the huge passive PCH heatsink covers the ports in photos.

As for expansion, the motherboard offers four PCIe x16 expansion slots. Without the specification sheet, however, it's unknown of they all adhere to the PCIe 4.0 standard, which is one of selling points for Rocket Lake-S CPUs.

The Z590 Aorus Tachyon's rear panel exposes two buttons. One's for flashing the motherboard's firmware, but the function of the other button is unknown.

There are seven USB ports in total, including on USB Type-C port. The motherboard also provides one Ethernet port, as well as wireless connectivity. Keeping it old school, the Z590 Aorus Tachyon even supplies two PS/2 ports for ancient motherboards and mice. For audio, the motherboard has six 3.5mm audio jacks and one optical S/PDIF out connector.