GPU Makers Slash Prices of GeForce RTX 4070 to $549

AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT may not be radically better than its predecessor in terms of performance, but it is enough to challenge Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070, which is perhaps why some makers of graphics cards and retailers are cutting prices of custom GeForce RTX 4070 models by $50 in the U.S., as noticed first by our colleagues from VideoCardz

Currently, Amazon.com, BestBuy, B&H Photo Video, and Newegg have GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards available for $549 from Asus, Gigabyte, and Zotac. The list includes several models:

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 carries an MSRP of $599, but AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT is priced at $499. Despite being priced lower, AMD's offering sometimes outperforms its more expensive rival in many games that depend on rasterization and delivers performance that is very close to the competitor in ray tracing-supporting games. This certainly increases the value of AMD's product, earning it a spot on our list of the best graphics cards.

This is why three GPU makers are partnering with select retailers to offer their GeForce RTX 4070 with a $50 discount. Meanwhile, it is unknown whether this is a campaign or whether other GPU makers and retailers plan to join it.

In any case, it does not look like Nvidia is quietly reducing the recommended price of its GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards, but at least you can now buy them for less than the normal pricing. 

