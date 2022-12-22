Grab a 12th Gen Gigabyte Aero 16 Laptop for $1,099: Real Deals

With a luxurious ultra high-definition AMOLED screen, the Gigabyte Aero 16 is a powerful laptop that can be used for either productivity work or for gaming. You can pick up the Aero 16 for $1,099 on eBay (opens in new tab) from Antonline. This laptop also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Also from Antonline's eBay store is this Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X motherboard for $159. This is a DDR4-compatible motherboard with an LGA 1700 socket and plenty of features to help build a quality PC.

Occasionally you may find yourself using a games console or smart television and having to laboriously type in some details using the controller. With this convenient keyboard and touchpad combo, you can connect to your favorite devices wirelessly and have a much easier time of things. The Logitech K400 Plus is on sale at Amazon for $19 right now.

Gigabyte Aero 16: now $1,099 at eBay (was $2,549)

This productivity laptop from Gigabyte has a 4K AMOLED screen which is powered by a fairly powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 ti GPU, and an Intel Core i7-12700H processor. Antonline is selling this laptop on its eBay store for a reduced price.

Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X (DDR4): now $159 at eBay (was $229)

This LGA socket 1700 motherboard supports 12th, Gen CPUs, from Intel, with DDR4 Memory integration. Other features of this motherboard include 7.1 surround sound and 2.5Gigabit Ethernet and plenty of USB 3.2 ports.

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad: now $19 at Amazon (was $27)

A wireless keyboard with a built-in touchpad - the K400 is an excellent choice for a portable keyboard to use with anything from your TV to a games console.

Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 6000: now $164 at Newegg (was $209)

With timings of 36-36-36-76, a CAS latency of 36 and support for XMP 3.0 - this speedy DDR5 RAM Kit is a great accompaniment to the latest generation of CPUs.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless: now $34 at Amazon (was $59)

The Basilisk is both Bluetooth and wireless compatible and contains an accurate 16K DPI optical sensor for either gaming or productivity tasks. With 6 programmable buttons and an impressive 450-hour battery life, this mouse is up for the task.

