Grab an RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Rig for $1,650 at Newegg: Real Deals

It's of course, cheaper to build your own PC if you can source the parts for a good price and have the knowledge and confidence to assemble it on your own. But for those that want to remove any self-assembly hassle and buy or gift a pre-built system, then this deal on the Skytech Azure Gaming PC with RTX 4070 Ti for $1,649 might be of interest. See below for a full list of components in this speedy gaming PC.

Another bargain is the ASRock Radeon RX 6600 GPU sees it now on offer for $174 at Newegg. This is a good GPU for some 1080p gaming and building a small gaming rig on a tight budget. With AMD partnering with Bethesda for their Starfield game you can grab a free copy of Starfield: Standard Edition with selected AMD cards taking part in the promotional campaign - saving you $60 if this a game you're looking forward to and were thinking of purchasing.

And to round out our deals, here is one of the best price-for-performance GPUs available. Pick up the ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT for $309 at Newegg. Don't forget to use code VGAEXCAA799 when you checkout. This is the lowest price available for an RX 6700 XT GPU currently on the market.

Skytech Azure Gaming PC (RTX 4070 Ti): now $1,649 at Newegg (was $2,099)

This pre-built gaming PC comes with the latest hardware config that includes an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, 1TB NVMe SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an 850W PSU.



ASRock Radeon RX 6600: now $174 at Newegg (was $239)

With 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory and a 128-Bit memory bus, the RX 6600 has a bandwidth of 256GB/s. The 6600 also features 1792 stream processors and a clock speed of 1626MHz. A dual-fan setup provides cooling. Currently, you can grab a copy of Starfield Standard Edition with selected AMD GPUs.



ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT: now $309 at Newegg with promo code (was $239)

With 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory and a 192-Bit memory bus. The 6700 XT also features 2560 stream processors and a clock speed of 2321MHz.

Currently, you can grab a copy of Starfield Standard Edition with selected AMD GPUs.

Use code VGAEXCAA799 for a $10 discount.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: now $419 at Newegg (was $479)

A good mid-range GPU from Nvidia's last generation of graphics cards, offering good ray tracing performance at a now more palatable price. The RTX 3070 Ti comes with 8GB GDDR6X VRAM and a 256-bit memory bus offering 19GB/s bandwidth. Using 6144 CUDA cores the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has a boost clock of 1770MHz.

You can grab a further 12% off the price by using a credit option but this is not a great way of getting a discount and I do not recommend it.

PlayStation 5 Console: now $499 at Newegg (was $559)

This console deal features the Sony Playstation console (Optical disk drive version), and a controller. Although the disk-less version is $100 cheaper, you are reliant on the higher prices of digital downloads rather than cheaper or 2nd-hand disk games.

