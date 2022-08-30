G.Skill Unveils AMD EXPO-Certified DDR5 RAM For Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Memory specialist G.Skill has announced the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 memory kits tailored to AMD’s Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processors. In addition, the new AMD EXPO-certified memory kits will contend with the best RAM on the market.

The Trident Z5 Neo series is the DDR5 variant of the company’s Trident Z Neo DDR4 memory kits for AMD chips. It retains the same aesthetics and will arrive in regular and RGB flavors. The Flare X5 series, on the other hand, conforms to a more low-profile design without the eye candy. The memory shares the same exterior as G.Skill’s Ripjaws S5 memory kits.

The selling point for G.Skill’s new memory kits is the incorporation of EXPO (EXtended Profiles for Overclocking) memory profiles. EXPO is essentially AMD’s take on Intel’s XMP 3.0 standard. Like XMP 3.0, EXPO facilitates the setup process for high-speed memory kits where consumers can enable the profile with a single click.

“We are thrilled to partner with G.SKILL to bring AMD EXPO technology to enthusiasts, gamers, and overclockers worldwide,” said David McAfee, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Channel Business Unit, AMD. “AMD EXPO technology gives users peace of mind when selecting memory, unlocking improved memory performance with the click of a button.”

Trident Z5 Neo, Flare X5 Specifications

Data Rate Timings Capacity DDR5-6000 30-38-38-96 2x16GB DDR5-6000 30-40-40-96 2x32GB DDR5-6000 32-38-38-96 2x16GB / 2x32GB DDR5-6000 36-36-36-96 2x16GB DDR5-5600 28-34-34-89 2x16GB / 2x32GB DDR5-5600 30-36-36-89 2x16GB / 2x32GB DDR5-5600 36-36-36-39 2x16GB / 2x32GB

For the time being, G.Skill will only sell the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 in DDR5-5600 and DDR5-6000 presentations. AMD expects EXPO-certified memory kits to hit DDR5-6400 at launch, so we could expect faster offerings from G.Skill in the future.

The fastest memory kit out of the Expo-ready lot hails from the Trident Z5 Neo family with a data rate of DDR5-6000 and timings set to 30-38-38-96. However, the memory only comes in a single capacity: 32GB (2x16GB). On the other hand, the Flare X5 DDR5-6000 memory kit tops out at 32-38-38-96 with 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB).

Regarding DDR5-5600, G.Skill offers a memory kit with excellent timings at 28-34-34-89 and one with more relaxed timings at 36-36-36-39. The DDR5-5600 memory kits are available in 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) capacities.

G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 memory kits. However, they will hit the retail shelves in September alongside AMD's Ryzen 7000 chips, so we'll find out soon enough.