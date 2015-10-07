Trending

HP Unveils The Envy 32 Media Display With Freesync

By Displays 

In addition to some new HP Envy AIOs, HP also unveiled a new 32-inch QHD display.

This new display will undoubtedly attract gamers, as it features support for AMD's new FreeSync technology. This technology solves the long-standing problem with display refresh rates creating torn frames or ghosting. In the best of circumstances, this technology can also reduce the sense of lag in the game by maintaining an even refresh rate.

The 2560 x 1440 display supports 100 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, allowing it to accurately display a wide array of bright and vibrant colors. This is an especially important feature for those involved in video and photo editing.

The display features a number of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort and MHL, thus enabling MHL-compatible smartphones and tablets to also take advantage of this display.

Two 6-watt speakers are mounted in the display facing forward. HP claimed these speakers are tuned by Bang & Olufsen in order to achieve an exceptional audio experience.

The display is expected to cost $499.99. It will be available from select retailers starting October 18, and will be more widely available starting November 24.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jasonelmore 07 October 2015 19:35
    this is one fancy looking monitor. I would love to know the maximum refresh rate and if a gsync version will be coming.

    i really wish more gsync monitors would start adding more ports like HDMI, DVI, etc.. Even if gsync wont work on those added ports, i would still love the option so i can use other devices on that expensive screen.
  • videobear 07 October 2015 20:40
    Those are some very fat side bezels. I guess no one is going to use these in a multiple monitor setup.
  • andyurme 07 October 2015 21:42
    Those are some very fat side bezels. I guess no one is going to use these in a multiple monitor setup.

    You mean the speakers. QHD is plenty for people like me. Just need to determine if those B&O speakers live up to the standard.
  • MagicPants 07 October 2015 22:47
    Yeah, I'd be pretty excited about this if it didn't have the side speakers as I already have a 7.1 system. Also without any mention of a refresh rate, I have to assume it's just 60hz. I'm actively looking to buy a 29 to 34 inch qhd, ips monitor with 144hz (don't care about freesync or gsync because I don't want to be locked in).
  • alextheblue 08 October 2015 01:51
    I'm actively looking to buy a 29 to 34 inch qhd, ips monitor with 144hz (don't care about freesync or gsync because I don't want to be locked in).

    You might not care, but freesync doesn't add the premium so don't skip over a display that implements it. It doesn't lock you into anything. Lots of new models are implementing it, soon it'll be a box for every model to check (except for s-sync models).
