Record-low $759 price for award-winning 32-inch 4K 240 Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor

Now is one of the best times to get a top-quality gaming monitor. More specifically, the HP Omen Transcend 32-inch quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) gaming display is available at Newegg for its lowest price ever. It's typically priced around $999, but today it's been discounted to just $759.

We reviewed the HP Omen Transcend 32 monitor last month and loved its performance, rating it 5 out of 5 stars. It oozed quality and made for a top-notch experience in every metric we tested it against. Our only con was a light suggestion for a remote control. That said, if you want to see how well this monitor stacks up against others on the market, check out our list of the best gaming monitors.

HP Omen Transcend 32-Inch QD-OLED 4K Monitor: now $759 at Newegg (was $999) This monitor is huge, spanning 32 inches and with a dense 4K UHD resolution. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified and has DisplayPort, HDMI, and even USB options for video input.

The HP Omen Transcend 32 monitor features a 31.5-inch QD-OLED panel. It has a dense 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160px. The refresh rate can reach as high as 240Hz, while the response time can reach an impressively low 0.03 ms. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-certified for its performance.

You get a handful of video input options, including one USB port, a DisplayPort 2.1 input, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The screen covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 1000 Nits. It has three USB Type-C Ports alongside three USB Type-A ports. As far as audio support goes, it has built-in speakers, but you can also take advantage of its 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals.

So far, no expiration date has been specified for the discount, so we're not sure how long it will be available. For purchase options, visit the HP Omen Transcend 32-Inch QD-OLED 4K gaming monitor product page at Newegg.