HP EX920 512GB NVMe SSD Now $79

Finding a nice blend of price and performance in an SSD can be tough, especially when there are plenty of low-end models on sale during the holiday season. But we've found a great deal: The 512GB HP X920 is now an impressive $79.99 on Newegg's eBay store.

Update 3:26 PM PT: Newegg is out of stock. Check out our list of best SSD deals for up-to-date alternatives.

The HP EX920 spent quite a bit of time at the top of our Best SSDs list this year due to its solid blend of performance and price. This Editor's Choice winner comes in the M.2 form factor and communicates across the PCIe bus via the NVMe protocol. That means it uses the latest technology and can provide tremendous performance in sequential workloads, like copying files and pictures. If the 3.2 GB/s of sequential read and 1.6 GB/s of sequential write performance aren't impressive enough, you should consider the EX920's performance during random workloads.

Random read performance, especially under light loads, helps us measure how snappy a drive will perform in a normal PC. And here the HP EX920 is the king of the hill. Outside of more exotic and expensive types of memory, like Intel's Optane, it is one of the fastest drives we've ever tested in this key area. But if you lean on the drive hard, it will respond with up to 340,00/260,000 random read/write IOPS, which is well above and beyond what any normal user would ever see, or even need.

The drive isn't one of the most endurant on the market, but that shouldn't be a concern unless you run workstation-class or professional workloads. The drive comes with a three-year warranty and also goes through HP's stringent validation program.

