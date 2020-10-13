HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With GTX 1660 Ti Drops $150

(Image credit: HP)

If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming laptop, the HP Omen 15 is $150 off

today, as one of the best Prime Day deals on tech. You can get it with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and Intel Core i7-10750H for $1,099.99. That configuration also includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.



HP has updated the chassis to a slightly more modern design since this version was released, but compared to the best gaming laptops, these are still some of the most up-to-date specs from Intel and Nvidia in mid-level gaming laptops at the moment.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop was $1,249.99, now $1,099.99 @ Amazon With an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti and Intel Core i7-10750H, you should be able to play plenty of titles at high settings with the HP Omen 15. This version comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.View Deal

The Omen has a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080) display and Wi-Fi 6.