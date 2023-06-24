HP Omen 24 165Hz IPS Monitor Just $131 at Amazon

Every now and then it’s possible to come across a remarkable deal on new hardware. Today, we’re sharing an exciting discount on the HP Omen 24 gaming monitor . This gaming display usually goes for around $199 but it’s marked down to $131 right now at Amazon. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer.

This gaming monitor is new, having only just been released earlier this year. This is the first and biggest price drop we’ve seen for the display since its 2023 debut. The screen spans 23.8 inches across and features an FHD IPS panel.

OMEN 24 FHD 165Hz IPS: was $199, now $131 at Amazon

This gaming monitor features an IPS panel that measures in at 23.8-inches. It has an FHD resolution and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz. It’s also AMD FreeSync Premium certified.

The HP Omen 24 is AMD FreeSync Premium certified which ensures a high refresh rate, in this case 165 Hz, low framerate compensation support and low latency in both HDR and SDR. Its IPS panel has an FHD resolution which measures 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a short response time of just 1ms GtG and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 300 nits.

Users have a couple of video inputs to take advantage of including one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It’s supported by a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty from HP as well as Amazon’s 30-day return policy. Amazon Prime members have the option of free one-day delivery.

To get a closer look at this deal, visit the HP Omen 24 gaming monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.