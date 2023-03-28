HP's Omen Transcend 16 Adds Mini LED and a Thin Design

HP is adding a new gaming laptop to its Omen lineup and updating some of its existing mainstays. The company today announced the Omen Transcend 16, designed to be thin and light, with the first-ever mini LED screen on an Omen.

HP is pushing the Transcend as a sort of hybrid machine, being used for gaming, but also for a number of other creative endeavors (though really, this is the case for just about any system with a discrete GPU). But it's designed to be light and portable, coming in under 2.1 kg (4.6 pounds) thanks to a magnesium frame. HP claims the 97 WHr battery will last 11 hours on a charge (we'll have to test that), though there's also a 70 Whr option.

The Transcend 16 goes up to Intel's 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (a Core i7 option will be available, as well as RTX 4050 and 4060 graphics cards). The system has a TGP up to 130 W, with Omen Dynamic Power



HP's 16-inch mini LED display is 2560 x 1600 with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240 Hz refresh rate. There are also standard displays, one at the same resolution and speed, and one at 1920 x 1200 at 165 Hz. It also goes up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The Omen Transcend 16 is set to launch "early this Spring" starting at $1,669.99.

(Image credit: HP)

Beyond the new Transcend laptop, HP is refreshing its Omen 16 and budget Victus 16. The new Omen 16 will go up to an Intel Core i9-13900HX and the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, as well as 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 2TB PCIE SSD. It will start at $1,299.99 when it launches this spring.



The Omen will have metal and plastic versions, with the metal version getting a few fancier specs, like the highest-end QHD 240 Hz monitor with G-Sync support.

(Image credit: HP)

The Victus 16 will go up to an Intel Core i7-13700HX or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, as well as up to an RTX 4070 GPU. For the first time, HP is adding the Omen's "Tempest" cooler to the Victus, and the system will start at $1,049.99 when it launches this spring. It will start with a 60 Hz FHD display and go up to a QHD 240 Hz screen.

HP is also announcing a slew of new gaming monitors, including the flagship Omen 27k — HP's first Omen monitor with a KVM switch to control multiple computers at once.