Hyte THICC Q60 AiO Water Block Includes 5-Inch IPS Display

PC cases, components and peripherals maker, Hyte, has taken to Computex with a selection of interesting new wares. Among Hyte's attractions at the show are the THICC Q60 fully featured AiO CPU cooler, a TKL mechanical keyboard, as well as fans, RGB lighting accessories, cases and mouse mats. The Hyte THICC Q60 AiO grabbed our attention for being the first such cooling solution from the company and its weight and depth of features.

The Hyte THICC Q60 AiO features a 5-inch IPS display which is attached to the waterblock section connected to your CPU. With a 720 x 1280 resolution, the screen is backed by what is referred to as a 42-pixel qRGB array that diffuses through the frosted surface providing ambient lighting. You can see this effect in action in some of the images we have reproduced, and the product video embedded below. The video also showcases the capabilities of Hyte Nexus Link, the firm's cooling and lighting control software.

Hyte Product Director, Rob Teller, believes that the new THICC Q60 AiO will be embraced by PC enthusiasts and DIYers, as processor makers are "pumping up TDPs to break boundaries and stretch performance limits." This means that traditional air coolers that have been in use for decades are starting to hit their limits, according to the Hyte exec.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hyte THICC Q60 AiO Heatspreader size 120 x 288 x 52 mm Fans 120 x 120 x 32mm Thick FT12 liquid crystal polymer fans running at 500 to 2,000 RPM, plus zero dB mode Screen Rotatable 5-inch slim IPS display with 720 x 1280 pixels Lighting 42-pixel qRGB array Software Nexus for fan and lighting control Pumps Trio of Dual Harmonic Pumps

Hyte also mentions the "potent, efficient, and amazingly quiet" quality of its fans, but we don't have tech specs for the cooling capability or noise emissions of the cooler.

The Hyte THICC Q60 AiO packs in a lot of compelling cooling technology and frills, and therefore it isn't cheap. The firm told us in an email that its AiO will arrive in September, priced at $299. If you like the look of the FT12 fans, they will also be available in September, starting at $79.

Availability and Pricing of Other Hyte Gear at Computex

Hyte's Keeb TKL is expected to be available globally, in Q4 2023 for a starting MSRP of $179.99.

The Hyte NP50 Nexus Portal controller is expected to be available globally in September 2023, for a starting MSRP of $59.99.

PQ10 and PQ30 light strips are expected to be available globally, in September 2023. PQ10 will be available in a three-pack for a starting MSRP of $29.99 and PQ30 will be available in a two-pack for a starting MSRP of $29.99.