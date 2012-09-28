iExpander Case Boosts iPhone Memory, Camera and Battery

As popular as the iPhone is, there has always been one problem with every generation that Android users are quick to bring up: Since the first generation of iPhone, Apple has skipped out on the microSD expansion slot many of its Android competitors have. Without the possibility of expansion of memory, users with lots of data are forced to pay a premium for the higher capacity models.

Now, thanks to Kickstarter designer Charlie Corry, they might not have to. The iExpander case for the iPhone 4, 4S and 5 is an all-in-one solution that addresses many of your iPhone's flaws. Like any smartphone, the iPhone can run into battery issues for heavy users, so the iExpander has another battery built in for some extra juice.

Although it has since been corrected, older iPhones also lacked an LED flash for lowlight photography. The iExpander takes care of that issue as well, with a high powered LED flash. Most importantly, the iExpander brings along the microSD slot that has eluded the iPhone for generations, finally giving iPhone users the option for expandable memory.

Additionally, the iPhone 5 model also features a built in lightning-to-30-pin adapter, letting you use all of the iPhone accessories you already spent hard earned cash on. With 24 days left to go, the project has achieved $47,281 towards its $125,000 goal. If it does get funded, a contribution of $75 or more will get you your very own iExpander in white or black.